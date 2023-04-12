BODY MOVEMENTS FESTIVAL Celebrating The Full Spectrum Of Queer Club Culture, 29 July

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

This installment of BODY MOVEMENTS will again invite an abundance of various LGBTQI+ crews from underground UK / European dance music movement for a day of collective joy

After a pivotal takeover for their winter edition at the mighty Printworks, queer eruption BODY MOVEMENTS FESTIVAL is back for its third summer edition that will take place on Saturday 29th July 2023 across Hackney Wick's warren of indoor and outdoor venues.

This installment of BODY MOVEMENTS will again invite an abundance of various LGBTQI+ crews from underground UK / European dance music movement for a day of collective joy; sharing stages, dancefloors, energy, and uniting queer bodies in electronic music. Priding themselves on celebrating the true existence of queer identity; BODY MOVEMENTS has yet again programmed a mirage of diverse stage host's to soundtrack the day. Body Movements 2023 will make space of three brand new spaces in the Hackney Wick playground, each with a distinct character and personality. This includes a brand new outdoor area making a plethora of backdrops hosting this year's revered crews.

Returning again for its third year, 'East London's Lez Fest' Fèmmme Fraîche will be shutting down alongside fresh new crews such as queer social superclub HOWL, T-Boys Club and arthouse queer rave mayhem Riposte.

The third summer edition of Body Movements Festival will also welcome Queer Bruk showcasing London's "duttiest" black queer club night, alongside Body Movements regulars Sippin' T. Another familiar party returning for festivities will be London's notorious party (and secret book club) Chapter 10. For 2023, it's a mix of returning BM faves hosting, plus a selection of fresh-faces, next generation queer club communities stepping up.

As the heat builds up towards their summer series Little Gay Brother's Clayton Wright, and trUst label boss and DJ Saoirse, are set create a roadblock across 16 venues in Hackney Wick presenting everything at the heart and forefront of queer belonging and club culture aiming to host a one-of-a-kind party that celebrates queer club culture at its very finest.

Body Movements will partner with London Trans Pride as their official charity partner for 2023, fighting for freedom of trans lives. Body Movements will donate money from each ticket sale, and all guestlist donations to LTP, to help to continue the incredible work they do. Stay tuned for more information and to find out more about London Trans Pride presence on site at the festival this year.

Pre-registration is now live through Click Here with final tickets available on April 13th at 9am. Sign up for access here.




