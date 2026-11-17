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As Blue Planet III continues on screens, a further London date has been added to the Blue Planet III Live in Concert arena tour due to demand. Presented by FKP Scorpio Entertainment UK under licence from BBC Studios, it visits the UK next year.

A new evening performance has been added at OVO Arena Wembley on Saturday 5 June, joining the previously announced London shows on Friday 4 June (evening) and Saturday 5 June (matinee). The tour also calls at Manchester's AO Arena, Birmingham's bp pulse LIVE and Glasgow's OVO Hydro.

The Blue Planet III Live in Concert tour will be hosted by Executive Producer Elizabeth White. As one of the leading figures in BBC natural-history filmmaking, Elizabeth has spent more than two decades at the BBC Studios Natural History Unit. She will share her unique perspective on the astonishing stories and filmmaking behind this extraordinary new chapter of Blue Planet III.

Specially curated footage from Blue Planet III will be shown on a state-of-the-art 200 sq metre Ultra HD LED screen - one of the largest of its kind used for an orchestral touring screen show and approximately the size of a tennis court - accompanied by the series' powerful new score from Academy Award winning composer Hans Zimmer, with Thom Lukas and Laurentia Editha for Bleeding Fingers Music, performed live by the acclaimed City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra.

Elizabeth White says: “Making Blue Planet III has taken us to places we never imagined we'd film. But there's something about bringing that footage into a concert arena full of people, with the score performed live all around you, that will be truly special. This tour is our chance to share the series on a completely different scale, and I can't wait to be there live, revealing the extraordinary stories behind what audiences are seeing on screen.”

Hans Zimmer says: “There's nothing like experiencing this score live with an orchestra, especially when it's paired with the extraordinary visuals of the life underwater. Thom, Laurentia and I are ecstatic that audiences will be able to enjoy our score in this way.”

Of the series itself, Hans Zimmer says: “Blue Planet III is the most important work I've ever done.”

Thom Lukas of Bleeding Fingers Music says: “We set out to capture the brilliant light, deep shadows and intense emotional gravity of life beneath the waves.”

This brand-new tour for 2027 will build on the remarkable success of BBC Earth's previous live productions in the UK. Blue Planet II Live in Concert, Planet Earth II Live in Concert and Planet Earth III Live in Concert are major live propositions in their own right and have brought some of television's most spectacular wildlife filmmaking to auditoriums across the country.

The score for Blue Planet III follows in the tradition of the multiple BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning Blue Planet and Planet Earth series, where music soundtracks the natural world and becomes an integral part of the live concert experience.

Tickets for the London evening performance on Saturday 5 June go on presale from 10am on Wednesday 18 November and on general sale from 11am on Friday 20 November, with prices starting from £49.55 including VAT, booking fees and venue levies.

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