BEYOND THE STAGE Event Returns to Corn Exchange Newbury

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Corn Exchange Newbury and the Watermill Theatre have announced Beyond the Stage, an inspiring event championing creative careers for young people through their joint Careers in the Arts programme, funded by Greenham Trust.

From backstage secrets to centre-stage stories, young people will be able to step into the spotlight of career possibilities within the arts sector as Beyond the Stage returns for its second year, hosted at Corn Exchange Newbury.

This event is designed to open young minds to the wide opportunities within the creative industries. Building on the success of last year's event at the Watermill Theatre, Beyond the Stage returns with an expanded programme of hands-on workshops, an industry insight careers fair and the launch of a brand-new theatre company.

Taking place on Tuesday 15 July from 10am to 2.30pm, students in years 8 to 12 from secondary schools, sixth forms and colleges across West Berkshire and North Hampshire will delve into areas such as stage management, marketing, fundraising, access, outreach, and technical (sound and lighting), whilst panel talks from professionals at the Corn Exchange, the Watermill Theatre, and across the industry will offer insight into real-life career pathways and experiences.

The workshops will be led by a range of theatre professionals including a playwriting workshop with Oxfordshire-based playwright and theatre director, Emelia Hutchinson. Complementing the workshops is a creative industries-focused careers fair, where local businesses, freelancers, and education providers, including the University of Winchester, The Base Greenham, Resource Productions and Berkshire Film Office, will share opportunities and advice. The event is designed to help young people understand the wide range of opportunities available within the arts, as well as the skills that can be developed through engagement with the sector; and to highlight that there is an opportunity for everyone in this diverse and exciting sector.

To end the day's programme of events will be a performance from Rusted Boot Productions, Family Ties, which has been developed through the Creator Network. The Creator Network supports emerging creatives aged 18-25 as they take their first steps into the industry. Since November 2024, the inaugural group of four young people have met monthly and independently developed, written and directed this original piece as part of the Careers in the Arts project. The 7pm performance is followed by a Q&A with the Rusted Boot company to talk through their process and experience of being part of the Creator Network. Tickets for this free event are available to book via cornexchangenew.com/beyondthestage and audiences are invited to arrive from 6.30pm for a complimentary celebratory drink and nibbles.

Beyond the Stage reflects the Corn Exchange and Watermill Theatre's ongoing commitment to using the arts to connect young people with the knowledge, skills, and networks they need for their futures, as well as empowering the next generation of creatives.

Jessica Jhundoo-Evans, Director of Corn Exchange Newbury says ‘It is fantastic to end our third year of this programme with the Beyond the Stage event! This is a great opportunity for young people to understand the range of skills that can be developed through engaging with the experiences available in the arts; skills that will benefit them whichever path in life they choose to take. Whilst also highlighting the range of career opportunities that exist within our sector and match a whole range of interests! It is really exciting to open young people's eyes to all that arts can offer.'

Claire Murray, Executive Director of the Watermill Theatre comments ‘We are delighted to be collaborating with the Corn Exchange on this exciting event through our joint Careers in the Arts programme. We feel it is paramount as an organisation to support young people and early career creatives in making their first steps into the industry. We are also excited to see a number of our regular youth theatre participants, debut their new theatre company, Rusted Boot Productions, that they've developed under the Creator Network programme.'

Comments