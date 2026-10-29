BEFORE I GO TO SLEEP World Premiere is Coming to Storyhouse

NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The world stage premiere production of SJ Watson's international bestseller Before I Go to Sleep is set to visit Storyhouse next spring as part of a major UK and Ireland tour.

Acclaimed actor, author and podcaster Giovanna Fletcher will star as Christine in the production which comes to Chester from Tuesday 24 April – Saturday 28 April 2027. Tickets cost from £25.80 for Storyhouse Members.

This new adaptation is written by Rachel Wagstaff and directed by Loveday Ingram – the celebrated creative team behind the hugely successful 2025 adaptation of The Girl on the Train - and produced by Josh Andrews.

And the tour coincides with the publication of Watson's long-awaited sequel - Before I Sleep Forever - which is due for release next May.

Giovanna Fletcher said today: “I read the international bestselling novel Before I Go to Sleep and was hooked, so I can't wait to take this play to the stage in 2027 on our UK and Ireland tour. It's a thrilling, chilling and captivating story that I know audiences will love.

The tense and fast-paced psychological thriller delves into the story of Christine, who appears to have an idyllic life – with one terrible exception. Every night, when she goes to sleep, she loses her memory. Every morning she wakes up remembering nothing from the last 20 years of her life, not even the loving husband lying next to her.

As she desperately tries to piece her life back together, hidden and terrifying truths begin to emerge, forcing her to question everything and everyone around her.

Exploring the fragility of memory, identity and trust, Before I Go to Sleep is set to be a thrilling stage production packed with suspense, shocking revelations and edge-of-your-seat twists that will keep audiences gripped until its devastating climax.

Memories lie. People do too.

SJ Watson's debut novel became a phenomenal international success, selling more than six million copies worldwide. It won the Crime Writers' Association Award for Best Debut Novel and the Galaxy National Book Award for Crime Thriller of the Year, and has been translated into 40 languages. A film adaptation, starring Nicole Kidman, Colin Firth and Mark Strong, was released in 2014.

His second novel, Second Life, was published to acclaim in 2015, followed by Final Cut in 2020. He is currently at work on new fiction, with two further novels due for publication in 2027.

Giovanna Fletcher most recently led the UK tour of The Girl on the Train, in the role of Rachel Watson, and was previously seen in the West End run and UK tour as Miss Hedge in the critically acclaimed Everybody's Talking About Jamie, after finishing leading the UK tour of Peter James's Wish You Were Dead.

Other theatre credits include 2:22 A Ghost Story and Ivanov, both in the West End, as well as A Christmas Carol, Backbeat and The Christmasaurus. She also appeared in the film The Boat That Rocked.

Giovanna is also a hugely successful author, podcast host and Queen of the Castle after winning I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here in 2020. In 2013, she published her first fiction book, Billy and Me, and 2021 saw her publish her sixth novel, Walking on Sunshine. Together with husband Tom Fletcher, the pair have combined to pen a trilogy

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 2 Days 09 Hrs 58 Min 17 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming