Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BATMAN (AKA NAOMI'S DEATH SHOW) to Open at the Pleasance Theatre This Month

BATMAN (aka Naomi's Death Show) is a stage play and live storytelling piece exploring death, grief, love, art, religion, fish, and Batman.

Nov. 10, 2022  

BATMAN (AKA NAOMI'S DEATH SHOW) to Open at the Pleasance Theatre This Month

Chronic Insanity and Little but Fierce will present the debut of award-winning playwright Naomi Westerman's newest show BATMAN (aka Naomi's Death Show)".

"A woman walks down a blossom-lined street, a knife clutched in her pocket. She's on her way to confront the man who killed her mother."

BATMAN (aka Naomi's Death Show) is a stage play and live storytelling piece exploring death, grief, love, art, religion, fish, and Batman, with the audience choosing the direction of the story.

In May 2018, writer-performer Naomi Westerman's mother died very suddenly. This autobiographical true story follows her quest to uncover the truth about her mother's death, and enact justice - some might say vengeance - on those responsible.

BATMAN is an interactive live storytelling show that is not quite a play, and not quite a solo show. Join Naomi for an exploration of death, grief, bereavement, art, and fish. Eat cake, play Death Bingo, explore an underwater mansion, and participate (or not!) in an in-person shiva ceremony.

BATMAN runs at the Pleasance Theatre in North London between 21-26th November, ahead of a longer run in 2023.

https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2208722®id=57&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pleasance.co.uk%2Fevent%2Fbatman-aka-naomis-death-show?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1




Cast Announced for UK Tour of AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS Photo
Cast Announced for UK Tour of AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS
Tilted Wig has announced the cast of their tour of Around the World in 80 Days, in collaboration with York Theatre Royal, adapted and directed by Juliet Forster. Circus meets theatre in Around the World in 80 Days, a brand-new adaptation of Jules Verne’s iconic story, set to tour the UK from February - July 2023.
Cast Announced for GOLDILOCKS AND THE THREE BEARS at Nottingham Playhouse Photo
Cast Announced for GOLDILOCKS AND THE THREE BEARS at Nottingham Playhouse
Nottingham Playhouse has announced the casting for its brand new adaptation of the classic children’s story Goldilocks And The Three Bears. 
Bristol Old Vic Ferment Reveals Artists Taking Part in Major Commissions Project Photo
Bristol Old Vic Ferment Reveals Artists Taking Part in Major Commissions Project
Bristol Old Vic’s Ferment programme has announced the artists who will be part of the theatre’s new commissioning initiative, launched in June this year, with the announcement that the theatre would be more than tripling Ferment’s commissioning budget.
Wolverhampton Grand Theatre Announces Relaxed Performances of ALADDIN, THE SPONGEBOB MUSIC Photo
Wolverhampton Grand Theatre Announces Relaxed Performances of ALADDIN, THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL, and OCEAN AT THE END OF THE LANE
Wolverhampton Grand Theatre has announced a series of Relaxed Performances for the 2023 season.

More Hot Stories For You


Bristol Old Vic Ferment Reveals Artists Taking Part in Major Commissions ProjectBristol Old Vic Ferment Reveals Artists Taking Part in Major Commissions Project
November 10, 2022

Bristol Old Vic’s Ferment programme has announced the artists who will be part of the theatre’s new commissioning initiative, launched in June this year, with the announcement that the theatre would be more than tripling Ferment’s commissioning budget.
Wolverhampton Grand Theatre Announces Relaxed Performances of ALADDIN, THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL, and OCEAN AT THE END OF THE LANEWolverhampton Grand Theatre Announces Relaxed Performances of ALADDIN, THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL, and OCEAN AT THE END OF THE LANE
November 10, 2022

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre has announced a series of Relaxed Performances for the 2023 season.
2022 Achates Philanthropy Prize Winners Announced2022 Achates Philanthropy Prize Winners Announced
November 10, 2022

The winners of the 2022 Achates Philanthropy Prize, the only annual prize that celebrates first-time supporters of culture in the UK, were announced last night at a special ceremony at Birmingham Symphony Hall, presented by philanthropist and long-standing Symphony Hall donor, Peter How.
Royal & Derngate and Polka Theatre Present THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMASRoyal & Derngate and Polka Theatre Present THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS
November 10, 2022

Royal & Derngate, Northampton and Polka Theatre are collaborating once again to present The Night Before Christmas. Following on from previous successful co-productions of The Everywhere Bear and Moominsummer Madness, this festive story will bring the magic of Christmas to life in Royal & Derngate's Underground Studio from Friday 25 November to Saturday 31 December.
The Earl Of Wessex Visits Northern Ballet On The Eve Of THE NUTCRACKER National TourThe Earl Of Wessex Visits Northern Ballet On The Eve Of THE NUTCRACKER National Tour
November 9, 2022

Northern Ballet's Royal Patron, Prince Edward, The Earl of Wessex, visited the Company on the eve of opening night at Woking's New Victoria Theatre. His Royal Highness spoke to cast and crew members to wish them the best of luck for their upcoming performances and hear about the creative process behind the production.