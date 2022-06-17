Award-Winning Arts Venue Woolwich Works Announce Free Summer Extravaganza

As part of their inaugural summer festival, Woolwich Works are hosting the family extravaganza Woolwich Words & Sounds in the Park. Hosted just a short walk down the river at Gallions Park, this participatory afternoon event will give audiences a taste of what the full festival has to offer.

Kicking off the day is a hula-hoop workshop led by the Guinness World Record-holding hoop troupe The Majorettes, getting the whole family up and moving with circus skills, followed by a children's mindfulness workshop by theatre ensemble Tangled Feet. In the first of a series of talks between poets with thematic links, Anthony Anaxagorou (After the Formalities, How To...Write It) is in conversation with Jack Underwood, author of Happiness (2015) and Not Even This (2021).

This will be followed by performances from lively jazz group Kalpadruma Collective, the magnetic talents of Dollars Trio and world-renowned drummer, composer, producer and beatmaker Myele Manzanza.

This fun family event is part of the first ever Woolwich Words & Sounds. Brand new for 2022, the festival brings the riverside alive with an eclectic line-up spanning live music, stand-up comedy and spoken word. Alongside the performances from multiple artforms and genres, there will be street food stalls and a pop-up bar in the sunlit Workers' Yard.

Performers across the festival include Jamali Maddix (Taskmaster, Channel 4; Never Mind the Buzzcocks, Sky), Fern Brady (The Russell Howard Hour, Sky), Penguin Cafe (A Matter of Life...), Norman Jay MBE, (Rare Groove), Alice Russell (Here Lies Love, Todomundo/Nonesuch), Sophia Thakur (Superheroes, Somebody Give This Heart a Pen) and Sophia Thakur (Superheroes, Somebody Give This Heart a Pen). Giving audiences a flavour of what the year-round Woolwich Works programme produces, there isn't a better way to spend a summer afternoon or evening by the river!

Further information on this fun-filled family event can be found here: https://www.woolwich.works/events/woolwich-words-sounds-in-the-park.

To book the season's events and to read more about the further events on offer, head to www.woolwich.works/whats-on/category/woolwich-words-sounds-2022 with £10 earlybird tickets currently on sale for all shows.