Arian Nik Cast in Want the Moon's Revival of Mike Bartlett's AN INTERVENTION at Riverside Studios

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12 years after it premiered in Watford, Mike Bartlett's play An Intervention will return to the stage at Riverside Studios with Want the Moon Theatre. A two-hander about friendship, its responsibilities, and the roles it forces us to play, An Intervention, continues to be extremely timely. This new production of Bartlett's explosive two-hander refocuses urgent themes of personal and political culpability, exploring them through the eyes of Global Majority Characters.

An Intervention sees two close friends forced to reckon with taking differing positions on western intervention in the Arab World in 2003. The play is brought back to the stage by Want the Moon Theatre and JMK Award Winner, Eastern Eye Best Director and 2025 The Stage Debut (Nominee) Adam Karim.

Want the Moon have also announced that Arian Nik will be joining the production.

Arian's critically acclaimed stage work includes lead roles in M-Zain Dada's Olivier-nominated Blue Mist (Royal Court Theatre), Kabul Goes Pop: Music Television Afghanistan (Brixton House) and, most recently, Speed (Bush Theatre), reuniting Nik with M-Zain Dada.

On screen, Arian has played major roles in a number of hit television series including The Split Up, Film Club, and Daddy Issues (BBC), Count Abdulla and Passenger (ITV) and most recently in Leo Reich's debut sitcom, It Gets Worse (Channel 4), broadcast November 2026.

He is currently filming Danger Money for Amazon Prime Video, alongside Ray Winstone and Alex Kingston.

Arian Nik said, “Given the global political climate we find ourselves in, Bartlett's sharp commentary on Western intervention in the Middle East feels more timely than ever. I'm incredibly excited to bring this play to life through a lens that hasn't been explored before.”

An Intervention comes to Riverside Studios, 13 January - 14 February 2027, with a Press Night on Monday 18 January.

On the revival of An Intervention, Director Adam Karim commented, “This revival couldn't be more timely as once again Western interventions in the "Middle East" throw the world into jeopardy.

Reviving Mike's play not only reveals its grimly prophetic nature, but is remarkable because it tackles these huge events through a very human experience. It anticipates both cancel culture and the culture wars we find ourselves amidst.

I don't believe it has been staged in the UK by Global Majority artists before, and approaching this text with fresh eyes has revealed deep new layers in a relationship that is as knotty, heart wrenching & at times funny as the world events surrounding it.

I hope audiences leave moved, but hopeful - this is a piece that responds to the incessant broadcast of the brutalisation of brown bodies over the last 20 years, but it's also about solidarity and the redemption unexpected kindness provides that helps us get through it all.”

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