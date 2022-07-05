Anthony Roth Costanzo & Justin Vivian Bond's ONLY AN OCTAVE APART to Make London Premiere at Wilton's Music Hall

Justin Vivian Bond and Anthony Roth Costanzo's Only An Octave Apart, a theatrically musical evening coalescing wildly divergent genres and voices, is crossing the pond this Fall for a month-long premiere London engagement at Wilton's Music Hall. Co-created and directed by Zack Winokur, Only An Octave Apart will have music supervision by Thomas Bartlett, arrangements by Nico Muhly, and costume design by Jonathan Anderson for Loewe. The strictly limited engagement begins September 28, 2022, ahead of an official opening night on September 30. The run ends on October 22. Tickets are on sale beginning today.

Visit OnlyAnOctaveApart.com or wiltons.org.uk for tickets.

Hot on the heels of a sensational premiere engagement in New York City last year, Justin Vivian Bond and Anthony Roth Costanzo are bringing their wildly acclaimed show to London. Only An Octave Apart is Justin Vivian Bond and Anthony Roth Costanzo's joyous and surprising musical fantasia, reveling in everything strange and beautiful in the coexistence of contrasts-from Purcell's 17th century aria "Dido's Lament" to Dido's early 2000s hit "White Flag," from "Autumn Leaves" to "The Waters of March." Co-created and directed by Winokur, Only an Octave Apart celebrates the historical and the hysterical, from countertenor to counterculture.

These concerts are created with a dream team of collaborators including musical director Daniel Schlosberg, set designer Carlos Soto (Solange, Robert Wilson, Lucinda Childs) and lighting designer John Torres (Taylor Mac, Robert Wilson, Hamlet directed by Yaël Farber).



This engagement of Only An Octave Apart is presented by Kindred Partners and Creative Partners Productions, in association with Justin Vivian Bond, Anthony Roth Constanzo and Zack Winokur.

Justin Vivian Bond has garnered an OBIE Award, a Bessie Award, a Tony Award nomination, and an Ethyl Eichelberger Award. Grammy Award winner Anthony Roth Costanzo was named Musical America's 2019 Vocalist of the Year and is the exquisite star of Philip Glass' Akhnaten which recently triumphed again at the Metropolitan Opera. In Only an Octave Apart, they express their queer identities through unique interpretations of classical, pop, and hybrids of the two, making the gendered history of the music their plaything. Whether invoking mythology or nature, romance or radical compassion, Bond and Costanzo carve new pathways between opera and politically subversive cabaret-two art forms that, as Bond puts it, "have been kept alive for generations by queens"-and allow old works to reveal surprising new stories.



Wilton's Music Hall welcomes world-class artistic talent to the East End all year-round. They carefully select productions for their unique building, including: The Box of Delights by Piers Torday based on the novel by John Masefield; Kneehigh's The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk; Olivier Award-nominated Songs for Nobodies; Oliver Award-nominated English National Opera's Paul Bunyan; Balletboyz' Young Men. Recently named 5th most iconic building by Time Out, Wilton's has a unique spirit that has captured the imagination of generations of artists for over 160 years. They now invest in the next generation of actors, directors and musicians through our Heritage & Artistic Engagement programmes. In 2018 they won Historic England's People's Choice & Followers' Favourite Angel Award 2018, following the 4-year Heritage Lottery Fund-supported and multi-award-winning capital project. In 2019 they also won Best Historic Wedding Venue at the UK Wedding Awards.