Anthony Lo Giudice Nominated for Tees Valley Artist of the Year as THE GUEST Visits Darlington Hippodrome

NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Darlington Hippodrome has announced that theatre-maker Anthony Lo Giudice, who has been nominated for the Tees Valley Artist of the Year Award, as his production The Guest prepares to visit the venue on 18 November.

The nomination recognises Anthony Lo Giudice's outstanding contribution to the region's cultural landscape through innovative, thought-provoking work that brings communities together through powerful storytelling.

Audiences in Darlington will have the opportunity to experience that creativity first-hand when The Guest arrives at Darlington Hippodrome. The compelling production explores themes of belonging, identity and human connection, delivering an engaging theatrical experience that has resonated strongly with audiences and critics alike.

Anthony Lo Giudice said: 'I'm incredibly honoured to be nominated for Tees Valley Artist of the Year. The Tees Valley is home to so many talented creatives, and to be recognised alongside them means a great deal. I'm also looking forward to bringing The Guest to Darlington Hippodrome and sharing the production with local audiences.'

The Tees Valley Artist of the Year Award celebrates exceptional artistic achievement across the region, highlighting individuals whose work has made a significant impact on audiences and communities.

The Guest will be performed at Darlington Hippodrome on 18 November, offering theatre-goers the chance to experience the work of one of the Tees Valley's most exciting creative talents at a particularly significant moment in his career. For full details or to book call the Box Office on 01325 405405 or visit darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming