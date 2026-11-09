My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Anthony Lo Giudice Nominated for Tees Valley Artist of the Year as THE GUEST Visits Darlington Hippodrome
Lo Giudice's THE GUEST is booked for a performance at the Darlington venue this autumn.
Darlington Hippodrome has announced that theatre-maker Anthony Lo Giudice, who has been nominated for the Tees Valley Artist of the Year Award, as his production The Guest prepares to visit the venue on 18 November.
The nomination recognises Anthony Lo Giudice's outstanding contribution to the region's cultural landscape through innovative, thought-provoking work that brings communities together through powerful storytelling.
Audiences in Darlington will have the opportunity to experience that creativity first-hand when The Guest arrives at Darlington Hippodrome. The compelling production explores themes of belonging, identity and human connection, delivering an engaging theatrical experience that has resonated strongly with audiences and critics alike.
Anthony Lo Giudice said: 'I'm incredibly honoured to be nominated for Tees Valley Artist of the Year. The Tees Valley is home to so many talented creatives, and to be recognised alongside them means a great deal. I'm also looking forward to bringing The Guest to Darlington Hippodrome and sharing the production with local audiences.'
The Tees Valley Artist of the Year Award celebrates exceptional artistic achievement across the region, highlighting individuals whose work has made a significant impact on audiences and communities.
The Guest will be performed at Darlington Hippodrome on 18 November, offering theatre-goers the chance to experience the work of one of the Tees Valley's most exciting creative talents at a particularly significant moment in his career. For full details or to book call the Box Office on 01325 405405 or visit darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
The Royal Albert Hall (12/12-12/12)
|
The Sleep Show
Jacksons Lane (11/20-11/22)
|
The Three Little Pigs
Jacksons Lane (12/08-12/13)
|
KATHARINE
Peterborough Cathedral (1/21-1/23)
|
What The Ladybird Heard At Christmas
Royal & Derngate (11/28-12/31)
|
Jack the Ripper - Theatre show, Longdown near Exeter
Longdown Village Hall (11/28-11/28)
|
Jamie Cullum: The Pianoman at Christmas
The Royal Albert Hall (12/10-12/11)
|
Jack and the Beanstalk
Greenwich Theatre (11/27-1/10)
|
Halifax Choral Society: Carols and Brass
Victoria Theatre Halifax (11/29-11/29)
|
Croydonites Festival of New Theatre
The Front Room (11/04-11/21)