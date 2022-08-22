Ann Hampton Callaway Announces London Dates For LETS FALL IN LOVE and FEVER

Tony nominee pop, jazz singer, songwriter and actress Ann Hampton Callaway, today announces her return to London on 21 and 22 September with a musical valentine for all seasons in her show, Let's Fall in Love; a spellbinding and artfully crafted two-act show exploring the many facets of love performed at The Pheasantry Pizza Express.

Callaway has also created an exciting night of songs and stories that she will be debuting in London entitled Fever!: The Peggy Lee Century on 25 and 26 September. The show celebrates her inspiration and one of America's most beloved artists, Peggy Lee, and will be performed at Pizza Express Jazz Soho.

Ann Hampton Callaway said today: "I am thrilled to announce that I will be bringing my brand new show 'Fever!: The Peggy Lee Century' to London, along with my show 'Let's Fall in Love'. I can't wait to spend two wonderful nights exploring the many facets of love and another two offering a tribute to Peggy Lee's artistry."

LET'S FALL IN LOVE

Wednesday 21 and Thursday 22 September at 8pm

The night begins with beloved classics from the 20s to the 40s by Irving Berlin, Porter, Arlen, Gershwin and Kern. Then, in the second half, the celebration builds with gorgeous contemporary love songs by the Bergmans and beyond and her own compositions which have been recorded by Barbra Streisand and many others. Be there when this multi-award-winning artist gives us the perfect date night and a warm, musical hug for these complex times.

FEVER!: THE Peggy Lee CENTURY

Thursday 25 and Friday 26 September at 8pm



On the heels of Ann's Streisand Songbook symphonic triumph, this show celebrates the 100th birthday of the trailblazing woman who gave the world Fever, through six decades of iconic songs from sultry to sizzling. Fall under the spell of love songs from Peggy's swinging Benny Goodman days through decades of hits from film and recordings that earned this iconic singer-songwriter her powerhouse nickname, The female Frank Sinatra. Peggy Lee's granddaughter Holly Foster Wells will also be Ann's special guest for a brief Q and A after the show.

Ann Hampton Callaway is one of America's most gifted artists in pop and jazz. A leading champion of the great American Songbook, she's made her mark as a singer, pianist, composer, lyricist, arranger, actress, educator, TV host and producer. Voted by Broadwayworld.com as Performer of the Year and two years in a row as Best Jazz Vocalist, Ann is a born entertainer. She is best known for Tony-nominated performance in the hit Broadway musical Swing! and for writing and singing the theme song to the hit TV series The Nanny. She made her feature film debut opposite Angelina Jolie and Matt Damon in the Robert De Niro film The Good Shepherd, performing the standard Come Rain or Come Shine and recorded Isn't It Romantic? and The Nearness of You for Wayne Wong's Last Holiday starring Queen Latifah. Ann also wrote songs for the upcoming movie musical The Man Who Saved Paris starring Stanley Tucci and can be heard singing her original song Pourquoi in the soundtrack of Blind starring Alec Baldwin and Demi Moore. Callaway is a Platinum Award winning writer whose songs are featured on seven of Barbra Streisand's recent CD's. The only composer to have collaborated with Cole Porter, she has also written songs with Carole King, Rolf Lovland, Amanda McBroom and Shelby Lynn to name a few. Ann has recorded over 50 CDs as a soloist and guest and her latest CD Jazz Goes to the Movies debuted at #12 on the Billboard Jazz Chart and has been in high rotation on Siriusly Sinatra. Callaway's performances and recordings have garnered her The Theatre World Award, 15 MAC Awards, several Bistro Awards, The Mabel Mercer Award, The Johnny Mercer Award for Songwriting and The Blanton Peale Award for Positive Thinking. Ann also will be releasing two more albums in 2023.