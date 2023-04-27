Ally Pally Will Throw A Massive 150th Birthday Party Next Month

To celebrate 150 years since London's iconic Alexandra Palace first opened its doors back on 24 May 1873, Ally Pally will be hosting a massive party, for all ages, featuring family entertainment, music and cinema, amongst a host of other activities.



Taking place on Saturday 27 May, the Birthday Party will offer an amazing, once-in-a-150 years opportunity to explore all corners of the historic Palace and the award-winning 196 acre Park. Come and celebrate the birthday of this cultural landmark as we party towards summer in style.



Join the action on the South Slope Stage from midday for a fun-filled day of music curated by Global Local headlined by Mel Blatt from All Saints who will be spinning a DJ-set of hip-hop, soul and 90's RnB that's guaranteed to bring the Ibiza party vibes to Ally Pally. Up on The Terrace, catch Hoxton Radio as they broadcast live sets all day from the StrEATlife Stage, or dance the day away at the ultimate Silent Disco in the Park overlooking the London skyline. Head to the People's Stage for a celebration of local talent programmed by Ally Pally's very own Young Creatives Network or into the Palace's West Hall for a family rave with party legends Big Fish Little Fish featuring a special guest set from Bicep's Matt McBriar.

Film screenings of Matilda the Musical (rehearsals for which took place at Alexandra Palace) and The Death of Stalin (which features scenes filmed at the Palace) will be shown inside Alexandra Palace's beautiful Victorian Theatre. And if you love Theatre why not join a Guided Tour of this incredible space, which has been dubbed 'London's oldest new theatre' after it was reopened in 2018 following 80 years of closure.



Head to the ice rink to cool down with a host of taster demonstrations from Synchronised ice dancing and Ice Hockey teams, or simply get your skates on as London's greatest pop party Club de Fromage returns for an unforgettable birthday ice disco.



It wouldn't be a proper Ally Pally knees up without street food and craft beer festival StrEATlife which includes Rack City Ribs, Rum and Buns and The Duck Shed alongside pop-up bars from local legends Goodness Brewery, Cargo House coffees and cocktails from Dash Concept.



Explore all this and more from 12pm - 9pm. Entry is free with a number of paid-for activities that require booking. For full information visit www.alexandrapalace.com/150party



Emma Dagnes, Alexandra Park and Palace Charitable Trust CEO, says: 'It is amazing to be celebrating Ally Pally turning 150 years old. We've been here since before the light bulb was invented - and we've certainly packed a lot into that time.



"The Birthday Party is a chance for people to come together, discover all that the Park and Palace has to offer and, more than anything else, enjoy themselves! We were built to provide entertainment and leisure to the masses, and over a century and a half later we are still doing just that, plus plenty, plenty more.'



In its 150 years, Alexandra Palace has hosted seminal moments of entertainment history, from being the birthplace of the world's first regular television station to major live music performances. It was built as 'The People's Palace', with the purpose of bringing leisure and entertainment to the masses - a mission that continues to this day, with over five million people expected to visit the venue this year, and more than 250 events and activities on offer. Run by a charity, the Palace also continues to play a vital role in supporting the local community through its Creative Learning programme. The Birthday Party kickstarts the 150th anniversary year which will see a series of celebratory events for visitors to enjoy, as well as Alexandra Palace's ever-growing programme of live music, theatre and sport.

