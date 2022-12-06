Alexandra Palace Launches Weekend Performing Arts School For Children and Young People
Kicking off on Saturday, 7 January Young Stars will offer participants the chance showcase their talents with a range of performance opportunities.
Alexandra Palace has this week launched a new performing arts school, Young Stars, which will offer budding performers aged 7-18 the chance to hone their acting, singing and dancing skills, under the guidance of leading industry professionals.
Kicking off on Saturday, 7 January Young Stars will offer participants the chance showcase their talents with a range of performance opportunities, including gracing the stage of Ally Pally's spectacular Victorian Theatre - following in the footsteps of Mark Gatiss, Madonna, Arlo Parks, Celia Imrie, Simon Callow, Jools Holland and Ed Sheeran, to name just a few. There will also be the chance to learn from the ongoing Theatre programme at the Palace, which currently includes five-star sensation Bugsy Malone, the child-star led show that's delighting audiences this festive season.
Young Stars is the latest addition to a burgeoning Theatre learning programme that places children, young people and under-served communities at its heart. Last summer, Alexandra Palace's Young Actors Company, for 18-24 year-olds, took over this historic auditorium with their sharp take on contemporary living, Fragments.
Split into three age groups, starting with Little Stars (7-10), progressing to Shooting Stars (11-14), and aspiring to become Supernovas (15-18), the performing arts school will enable young people to make the Palace their home.
Mark Civil, Alexandra Palace's Head of Creative Learning, says: "We want everyone to view this glorious venue as a platform to tell their stories, hone skills, and showcase their talent. We hope to nurture the next generation of performing arts stars - but whether you're a young person who wants to see your names in lights or simply grow in confidence and enjoy yourself, we want to hear from you."
Young Stars costs £225 per each ten-week term, working out at only £7.50 per hour of specialist coaching, with discounts for families and bursaries available. Proceeds from the Theatre School will be put back into Alexandra Palace's charitable and community projects. To find out more and to enrol your child on this exciting new training programme, visit www.alexandrapalace.com/whats-on/
