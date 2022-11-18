Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Adam Garcia Joins Creative Team of EMERALD STORM

As a two time Olivier Award nominee, Adam will bring his world class skills to evolve and develop the show further as co-writer and co-choreographer.

Nov. 18, 2022  

Adam Garcia Joins Creative Team of EMERALD STORM

Breaking News!

World renowned tap dancer and Hollywood actor Adam Garcia has now teamed up with the production company responsible for the critically acclaimed Irish Dance sensation Emerald Storm.

As a two time Olivier Award nominee, Adam will bring his world class skills to evolve and develop the show further as co-writer and co-choreographer.

On joining the team Adam said "Emerald Storm has been on my radar since it's premier in 2018. I am really excited about what we can achieve together and can't wait to take this show to the next level!"

Slamdunk Entertainment, responsible for the creation of Emerald Storm, are supremely thrilled and can't wait for the future of this special show.

Don't miss out! On sale from the end of November. Grab your tickets at www.sweeneyentertainments.co.uk/shows/emerald-storm/ for Emerald Storms eagerly awaited return.




Photos: First Look at the New Vics ALICE IN WONDERLAND Photo
Photos: First Look at the New Vic's ALICE IN WONDERLAND
Staffordshire’s New Vic Theatre have today released a first look at the production photos for Theresa Heskins’ adaptation of Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland.
Peter Jöback Will Release 10th Anniversary Edition Of I Love Musicals Ahead Of Intima Photo
Peter Jöback Will Release 10th Anniversary Edition Of 'I Love Musicals' Ahead Of Intimate London Event
On 25th November 2022, global musical theatre star Peter Jöback releases the 10th Anniversary Edition of his hit album 'I Love Musicals'.
Boo Productions Launch Their Brand New Musical PICTURE PERFECT CHRISTMAS Photo
Boo Productions Launch Their Brand New Musical PICTURE PERFECT CHRISTMAS
Boo Productions is a highly creative London events team who loves nothing more than a conceptual or unique theme to design your event from the bottom up.
A CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to Roman Theatre Outdoors Next Month Photo
A CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to Roman Theatre Outdoors Next Month
Christmas Eve, 1843: it's cold, it's dark, and Ebenezer Scrooge - miser, meanster, and one of Victorian literature's most notorious characters – is visited by the ghost of his former business partner, Jacob Marley.  Bound in chains as punishment for a lifetime of greed, the ghost warns Scrooge he must change his ways in order to escape the same fate.

More Hot Stories For You


A CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to Roman Theatre Outdoors Next MonthA CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to Roman Theatre Outdoors Next Month
November 18, 2022

Christmas Eve, 1843: it's cold, it's dark, and Ebenezer Scrooge - miser, meanster, and one of Victorian literature's most notorious characters – is visited by the ghost of his former business partner, Jacob Marley.  Bound in chains as punishment for a lifetime of greed, the ghost warns Scrooge he must change his ways in order to escape the same fate.
Brian Cox Will Lead the World Premiere of THE SCORE at Theatre Royal Bath Directed by Trevor NunnBrian Cox Will Lead the World Premiere of THE SCORE at Theatre Royal Bath Directed by Trevor Nunn
November 18, 2022

Theatre Royal Bath Productions presents the world premiere production of THE SCORE, starring legendary stage and screen actor Brian Cox as Johann Sebastian Bach, and directed by Trevor Nunn.
WICKED Will Embark on UK and Ireland Tour Beginning in December 2023WICKED Will Embark on UK and Ireland Tour Beginning in December 2023
November 18, 2022

Opening at the Edinburgh Playhouse on 7 December 2023, Wicked will then travel to Bristol, Birmingham, Bradford, Southampton, Liverpool, Dublin, Sunderland, Cardiff and Manchester, where it will conclude at the Palace Theatre for Christmas 2024/5.
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THE OCEAN AT THE END OF THE LANE UK and Ireland TourPhotos: Inside Rehearsal For THE OCEAN AT THE END OF THE LANE UK and Ireland Tour
November 18, 2022

All new rehearsal photos have been released for the National Theatre’s critically acclaimed production of The Ocean at the End of the Lane, based on the best-selling novel by Neil Gaiman.
Second Hand Dance Announces Interactive, Inclusive FilmsSecond Hand Dance Announces Interactive, Inclusive Films
November 18, 2022

Children aged 2-7 and their grown-ups are invited into a world of swirling skirts, sashaying socks, glitter ball jackets and tumbling t-shirts.