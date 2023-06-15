Actress Joan Villafañe Sheds Light On Gender Violence Through Her Play CONVICTED FLOWER

The one-woman show features the stellar Puerto Rican actress Joan Villafañe, directed by Frances Arroyo-López. The show opens on Friday, 25th of August at 5:00 PM at the Etcetera Theatre in Camden, London.

The Camden Fringe will premiere for the first time in English, CONVICTED FLOWER, based on the Puerto Rican play Flor de Presidio by Juan González-Bonilla. CONVICTED FLOWER tells the true story of Roberta, a mother, housewife and exemplary woman convicted of murdering her husband with her bare hands after recurrent events of domestic abuse in her household. It is our turn to know the story from every angle and make a choice. In this version of the play, the audience takes the role of a member of the jury who will decide if she is guilty or innocent.

This story sheds light on the widespread issue of gender-based violence affecting women globally. According to ActionAid, an estimated 1.6 million women in England and Wales experienced domestic abuse in 2021. Actress Joan Villafañe's performance aims to raise awareness and encourage reflection among the audience by identifying violent patterns. The show will debut on the Etcetera Theatre stage on Friday, August 25th at 5:00 PM and end the run on Sunday, August 27th at the same time.

About the Actress & Director

Joan Villafañe is a Puerto Rican actress, director, and playwright based in London. She has an MFA in Acting from East 15 Acting School and has performed on stage in Puerto Rico, London, Edinburgh, and Spain. She completed her BA in Drama and Film from the University of Puerto Rico Rio Piedras Campus. Some of her notable acting roles include Poncia in "The House of Bernarda Alba," Lady Macbeth in "Macbeth," Varya in "The Cherry Orchard," and Carmen in "Otra Canción de Navidad-Musical," among others.

The director Prof. Frances Arroyo-Lopez graduated from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and obtained her MA in Musical Theater. She was an acting professor at the University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras Campus and now teaches at the University of Sagrado Corazón in Puerto Rico. She was also named Director of the University of Puerto Rico Travelling Theater, and her staging of Lorca's La Zapatera Prodigiosa presented throughout the island, with 30 performances in schools, museums, public squares, and theatres, among others. During their artistic careers, Joan and Frances have worked on-stage and backstage in the most prestigious theatres in Puerto Rico and collaborated with worldwide theatre companies.

PERFORMANCES & TICKETS

Friday August 25th 2023 - Sunday August 27th 2023 at 5:00PM

Tickets: £8 (£5 concessions)

Online: Click Here

In-person: above the Oxford Arms, 265 Camden High St, London NW1 7BU