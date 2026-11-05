Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Access Initiatives Set For São Paulo Dance Company’s BRAZILIAN PERSPECTIVES Tour
Dance Consortium said the company's return will include pre-show Touch Tours led by Caroline Burn of Talking Theatre.
Dance Consortium is a group of 23 large-scale venues based across the UK and Ireland whose mission is to engage audiences with the best contemporary dance from across the world. Breaking down barriers to access is at the heart of the organisation's remit, guided by its Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion policy and action plan.
From Monday 1 February to Saturday 27 March 2027, Dance Consortium is touring São Paulo Dance Company's Brazilian Perspectives, a triple bill of work by three female choreographers. Leilane Teles and Lili de Grammont are giving the UK and Ireland premieres of Umbó and EST.AÇÃO, and Cassi Abranches brings back Agora, a huge hit when the company was here in 2024.
Access initiatives for the company's much-anticipated return include pre-show Touch Tours and full audio description of the show delivered by Talking Theatre with BSL-interpreted post-show talks at some venues.
The Touch Tour led by Talking Theatre's Caroline Burn is a 30-minute tactile experience which gives blind and partially sighted audience members the chance to go behind the scenes, get a sense of the size and scale of the space, explore the set and touch some of the elements used in the show. The tour offers a context and insight into the show intended to enhance the experience and enjoyment for audience members.
Joe Bates, Dance Consortium's Chief Executive, says: “As part of our commitment to opening up dance to the widest possible audience Dance Consortium now offers audio description and touch tours as standard across all our tours. São Paulo Dance Company's Brazilian Perspectives is the third Dance Consortium tour with an integrated access offer and we are pleased to see that the uptake from venues has increased with each tour. This programme is being delivered in partnership with Talking Theatre's Caroline Burn who brings a huge amount of experience, knowledge and sensitivity to the way dance is presented and described.
Supporting the touring sector is a central part of Dance Consortium's mission. We are currently working with our 23 member venues on an access audit to identify areas of success and improvement and our learnings will inform future initiatives across the membership. We are working together to break down as many barriers as possible so more people can access and enjoy the international dance we present.”
Caroline Burn from Talking Theatre says: “Dance Consortium is an organisation that believes in making its work fully accessible and I'm delighted to be working with them again. I'm proud that they've chosen me as audio describer for their tours and I'm looking forward to working with them and the venues on the São Paulo Dance Company tour.”
Brazilian Perspectives promises the bold Brazilian energy and fusion of athleticism, precision and emotional intensity for which São Paulo Dance Company is internationally acclaimed.
Tour Dates
Monday 1 & Tuesday 2 February at 7.30pm
Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, DUBLIN
Grand Canal Square, Dublin 2 D02 PA03
Post-show talk Monday 1 February
Touch tour Tuesday 2 February at 6.30pm
Audio-described performance Tuesday 2 February
Tickets: +353 (0) 1 677 7999 / https://www.bordgaisenergytheatre.ie/show/sao-paulo-dance-company-2/
Friday 5 & Saturday 6 February at 7.30pm
Birmingham Hippodrome
Hurst St, Birmingham B5 4TB
Touch tour Friday 5 February at 6.30pm
Audio-described performance Friday 5 February
Post-show talk Friday 5 February
Curtain Raiser Saturday 6 February at 7.30pm
Tickets: 0121 689 3000 https://www.birminghamhippodrome.com/calendar/sao-paulo-dance-company/
Tuesday 9 & Wednesday 10 February at 7.30pm
Eden Court, INVERNESS
Bishops Rd, Inverness IV3 5SA
Touch tour Tuesday 9 February at 6.30pm
Audio-described performance Tuesday 9 February
Post-show talk Tuesday 9 February
Tickets: 01463 234234 / https://eden-court.co.uk/event/sao-paulo-dance-company?token=DzqCM4VsIFhtO3NKsW0wJARUaXk9Ld8U
Friday 12 & Saturday 13 February at 7.30pm
King's Theatre EDINBURGH*
2 Leven Street, Edinburgh, EH3 9LQ
Touch tour Friday 12 February at 6.30pm
Audio-described performance Friday 12 February
Post-show talk Friday 12 February
Tickets: 0131 529 6000 / https://www.capitaltheatres.com/shows/sao-paulo-dance-company/
Tuesday 16 & Wednesday 17 February at 7.30pm
His Majesty's Theatre ABERDEEN
Rosemount Viaduct, Aberdeen AB25 1GL
BSL-interpreted post-show talk Tuesday 16 February
Touch Tour Wednesday 17 February at 6:30pm
Audio-described performance Wednesday 17 February
Tickets: 01224 641122 / https://www.aberdeenperformingarts.com/whats-on/sao-paulo-dance-company/
Friday 19 & Saturday 20 February at 7.30pm
Lowry, SALFORD
Pier 8, The Quays, Salford, M50 3AZ
Touch tour Friday 19 February at 6.30pm
Audio-described performance Friday 19 February
Post-show talk Friday 19 February
Tickets: 0161 876 2000 / https://www.thelowry.com/whats-on/sao-paulo-dance-company-trry
Thursday 25 to Saturday 27 February at 7.30pm
Sadler's Wells Theatre, LONDON
Rosebery Avenue, London, EC1R 4TN
BSL-interpreted post-show talk Thursday 25 February
Touch tour Friday 26 February at 6.30pm
Audio-described performance Friday 26 February
Tickets: 020 7863 8222 / https://www.sadlerswells.com/whats-on/sao-paulo-dance-company-brazilian-perspectives/
Tuesday 2 & Wednesday 3 March at 7.30pm
Newcastle Theatre Royal
100 Grey St, Newcastle upon Tyne NE1 6BR
Touch tour Tuesday 2 March at 6.30pm
Audio-described performance Tuesday 2 March
BSL-interpreted post-show talk Tuesday 2 March
Curtain Raiser Wednesday 3 March at 7.30pm
Tickets: 0191 232 7010 /https://www.theatreroyal.co.uk/whats-on/sao-paulo-dance-company/
Tuesday 9 & Wednesday 10 March at 7.30pm
NORWICH Theatre Royal
Theatre St, Norwich NR2 1RL
BSL-interpreted post-show talk Tuesday 9 March
Touch tour Wednesday 10 March at 6.30pm
Audio-described performance Wednesday 10 March
Tickets: 01603 630000 / https://norwichtheatre.org/whats-on/sao-paulo-dance-company/
Tuesday 16 & Wednesday 17 March at 7.30pm
Alhambra Theatre BRADFORD
Morley St, Bradford BD7 1AJ
Post-show talk Tuesday 16 March
Touch tour Wednesday 17 March at 6.30pm
Audio-described performance Wednesday 17 March
Tickets: 01274 432000 / https://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk/whats-on/sao-paulo-dance-company
Friday 19 & Saturday 20 March at 7.30pm
The Marlowe Theatre CANTERBURY
The Friars, Canterbury CT1 2AS
Post-show talk Friday 19 March
Tickets: 01227 787787 / https://marlowetheatre.com/shows/sao-paulo-dance-company-2/
Tuesday 23 & Wednesday 24 March at 7.30pm
Mayflower Theatre SOUTHAMPTON
22-26 Commercial Road, Southampton SO15 1GE
Post-show talk Tuesday 23 March
Touch tour Wednesday 24 March at 6.30pm
Audio-described performance Wednesday 24 March
Tickets: https://www.mayflower.org.uk/whats-on/sao-paulo-dance-company-2027/
Friday 26 & Saturday 27 March at 7.30pm
Theatre Royal PLYMOUTH
Royal Parade, Plymouth PL1 2TR
Touch tour Friday 26 March at 6.30pm
Audio-described performance Friday 26 March
BSL-interpreted post-show talk Friday 26 March
Tickets: 01752 267222 / https://theatreroyal.com/whats-on/sao-paulo/
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