Access Initiatives Set For São Paulo Dance Company’s BRAZILIAN PERSPECTIVES Tour

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Dance Consortium is a group of 23 large-scale venues based across the UK and Ireland whose mission is to engage audiences with the best contemporary dance from across the world. Breaking down barriers to access is at the heart of the organisation's remit, guided by its Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion policy and action plan.

From Monday 1 February to Saturday 27 March 2027, Dance Consortium is touring São Paulo Dance Company's Brazilian Perspectives, a triple bill of work by three female choreographers. Leilane Teles and Lili de Grammont are giving the UK and Ireland premieres of Umbó and EST.AÇÃO, and Cassi Abranches brings back Agora, a huge hit when the company was here in 2024.

Access initiatives for the company's much-anticipated return include pre-show Touch Tours and full audio description of the show delivered by Talking Theatre with BSL-interpreted post-show talks at some venues.

The Touch Tour led by Talking Theatre's Caroline Burn is a 30-minute tactile experience which gives blind and partially sighted audience members the chance to go behind the scenes, get a sense of the size and scale of the space, explore the set and touch some of the elements used in the show. The tour offers a context and insight into the show intended to enhance the experience and enjoyment for audience members.

Joe Bates, Dance Consortium's Chief Executive, says: “As part of our commitment to opening up dance to the widest possible audience Dance Consortium now offers audio description and touch tours as standard across all our tours. São Paulo Dance Company's Brazilian Perspectives is the third Dance Consortium tour with an integrated access offer and we are pleased to see that the uptake from venues has increased with each tour. This programme is being delivered in partnership with Talking Theatre's Caroline Burn who brings a huge amount of experience, knowledge and sensitivity to the way dance is presented and described.

Supporting the touring sector is a central part of Dance Consortium's mission. We are currently working with our 23 member venues on an access audit to identify areas of success and improvement and our learnings will inform future initiatives across the membership. We are working together to break down as many barriers as possible so more people can access and enjoy the international dance we present.”

Caroline Burn from Talking Theatre says: “Dance Consortium is an organisation that believes in making its work fully accessible and I'm delighted to be working with them again. I'm proud that they've chosen me as audio describer for their tours and I'm looking forward to working with them and the venues on the São Paulo Dance Company tour.”

Brazilian Perspectives promises the bold Brazilian energy and fusion of athleticism, precision and emotional intensity for which São Paulo Dance Company is internationally acclaimed.

Tour Dates

Monday 1 & Tuesday 2 February at 7.30pm

Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, DUBLIN

Grand Canal Square, Dublin 2 D02 PA03

Post-show talk Monday 1 February

Touch tour Tuesday 2 February at 6.30pm

Audio-described performance Tuesday 2 February

Tickets: +353 (0) 1 677 7999 / https://www.bordgaisenergytheatre.ie/show/sao-paulo-dance-company-2/

Friday 5 & Saturday 6 February at 7.30pm

Birmingham Hippodrome

Hurst St, Birmingham B5 4TB

Touch tour Friday 5 February at 6.30pm

Audio-described performance Friday 5 February

Post-show talk Friday 5 February

Curtain Raiser Saturday 6 February at 7.30pm

Tickets: 0121 689 3000 https://www.birminghamhippodrome.com/calendar/sao-paulo-dance-company/

Tuesday 9 & Wednesday 10 February at 7.30pm

Eden Court, INVERNESS

Bishops Rd, Inverness IV3 5SA

Touch tour Tuesday 9 February at 6.30pm

Audio-described performance Tuesday 9 February

Post-show talk Tuesday 9 February

Tickets: 01463 234234 / https://eden-court.co.uk/event/sao-paulo-dance-company?token=DzqCM4VsIFhtO3NKsW0wJARUaXk9Ld8U

Friday 12 & Saturday 13 February at 7.30pm

King's Theatre EDINBURGH*

2 Leven Street, Edinburgh, EH3 9LQ

Touch tour Friday 12 February at 6.30pm

Audio-described performance Friday 12 February

Post-show talk Friday 12 February

Tickets: 0131 529 6000 / https://www.capitaltheatres.com/shows/sao-paulo-dance-company/

Tuesday 16 & Wednesday 17 February at 7.30pm

His Majesty's Theatre ABERDEEN

Rosemount Viaduct, Aberdeen AB25 1GL

BSL-interpreted post-show talk Tuesday 16 February

Touch Tour Wednesday 17 February at 6:30pm

Audio-described performance Wednesday 17 February

Tickets: 01224 641122 / https://www.aberdeenperformingarts.com/whats-on/sao-paulo-dance-company/

Friday 19 & Saturday 20 February at 7.30pm

Lowry, SALFORD

Pier 8, The Quays, Salford, M50 3AZ

Touch tour Friday 19 February at 6.30pm

Audio-described performance Friday 19 February

Post-show talk Friday 19 February

Tickets: 0161 876 2000 / https://www.thelowry.com/whats-on/sao-paulo-dance-company-trry

Thursday 25 to Saturday 27 February at 7.30pm

Sadler's Wells Theatre, LONDON

Rosebery Avenue, London, EC1R 4TN

BSL-interpreted post-show talk Thursday 25 February

Touch tour Friday 26 February at 6.30pm

Audio-described performance Friday 26 February

Tickets: 020 7863 8222 / https://www.sadlerswells.com/whats-on/sao-paulo-dance-company-brazilian-perspectives/

Tuesday 2 & Wednesday 3 March at 7.30pm

Newcastle Theatre Royal

100 Grey St, Newcastle upon Tyne NE1 6BR

Touch tour Tuesday 2 March at 6.30pm

Audio-described performance Tuesday 2 March

BSL-interpreted post-show talk Tuesday 2 March

Curtain Raiser Wednesday 3 March at 7.30pm

Tickets: 0191 232 7010 /https://www.theatreroyal.co.uk/whats-on/sao-paulo-dance-company/

Tuesday 9 & Wednesday 10 March at 7.30pm

NORWICH Theatre Royal

Theatre St, Norwich NR2 1RL

BSL-interpreted post-show talk Tuesday 9 March

Touch tour Wednesday 10 March at 6.30pm

Audio-described performance Wednesday 10 March

Tickets: 01603 630000 / https://norwichtheatre.org/whats-on/sao-paulo-dance-company/

Tuesday 16 & Wednesday 17 March at 7.30pm

Alhambra Theatre BRADFORD

Morley St, Bradford BD7 1AJ

Post-show talk Tuesday 16 March

Touch tour Wednesday 17 March at 6.30pm

Audio-described performance Wednesday 17 March

Tickets: 01274 432000 / https://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk/whats-on/sao-paulo-dance-company

Friday 19 & Saturday 20 March at 7.30pm

The Marlowe Theatre CANTERBURY

The Friars, Canterbury CT1 2AS

Post-show talk Friday 19 March

Tickets: 01227 787787 / https://marlowetheatre.com/shows/sao-paulo-dance-company-2/

Tuesday 23 & Wednesday 24 March at 7.30pm

Mayflower Theatre SOUTHAMPTON

22-26 Commercial Road, Southampton SO15 1GE

Post-show talk Tuesday 23 March

Touch tour Wednesday 24 March at 6.30pm

Audio-described performance Wednesday 24 March

Tickets: https://www.mayflower.org.uk/whats-on/sao-paulo-dance-company-2027/

Friday 26 & Saturday 27 March at 7.30pm

Theatre Royal PLYMOUTH

Royal Parade, Plymouth PL1 2TR

Touch tour Friday 26 March at 6.30pm

Audio-described performance Friday 26 March

BSL-interpreted post-show talk Friday 26 March

Tickets: 01752 267222 / https://theatreroyal.com/whats-on/sao-paulo/

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