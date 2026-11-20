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This festive season, families can embark on an epic time-travelling adventure with Arthur, the acclaimed new production from The Egg and Polka Theatre. Inspired by Arthurian legend, this joyful musical adventure received a five-star review from The Guardian, while The Stage described it as 'theatrical magic'.

Arthur runs at The Egg Theatre, Bath, from 19 November 2026 to 3 January 2027 and is recommended for children aged 6+.

It's Winter Solstice 2026. Grace is in A&E with Lego stuck up her nose, waiting for someone to notice her. It's Summer Solstice 526AD. Arthur is setting out on the journey of a lifetime, tasked with retrieving the sword for the future King. When Grace encounters the mysterious Merlin, she is transported back to the sixth century. As Grace and Arthur's worlds collide, their fates become entwined and together they must embark on the greatest quest of all to retrieve Excalibur.

Premiering at Polka Theatre, London in summer 2026, Arthur won widespread acclaim from critics and audiences alike, earning five stars from The Guardian and praise from The Stage, which hailed the production as 'theatrical magic'.

The production is directed by award-winning director Nel Crouch, whose previous collaboration with The Egg, Five Children and It, was a sell-out success.

Director Nel Crouch said, 'Having absolutely loved making Five Children and It with The Egg, we're so excited to be back with Arthur. This show tells the story of the young King Arthur and a modern girl called Grace, exploring questions of leadership, destiny and the uncertainty of the future. We're really proud of Arthur and can't wait to share it with audiences in the beautiful theatre at The Egg this winter.'

Arthur is a co-production between The Egg and Polka Theatre, created by Bucket Club and written by Marietta Kirkbride, winner of the People's Choice Award at Vault Festival.

The cast includes:

Gurjot Dhaliwal as Grace

Giles Carden as Arthur

Rose Wardlaw as Merlin

Adam Mirsky as Lancelot

Megan Vaughan-Thomas as Gawain/Vivian

The Egg at Theatre Royal Bath is one of the UK's leading theatres for children and young people, creating and touring acclaimed productions nationally and internationally. Previous productions include The Little Prince, I Wish I Was A Mountain, Snow Mouse, Squirrel and Midnight Mole.

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