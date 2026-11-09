ANGELS IN AMERICA to Stage Both Parts at the Bridewell Theatre in London

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Angels in America later this month, Tony Kushner's two-part play about love, loss and the search for meaning at the height of the 1980s AIDS crisis will play at the Bridewell Theatre from 19-28 November.

Following the international acclaim of The National Theatre revival and the celebrated HBO miniseries, Sedos – the resident theatre company at the Bridewell – takes a daring artistic leap with this boldly re-envisioned experience for the intimate stage, offering a fresh, immediate encounter with Kushner's work.

Staging Angels in America – two full-length plays – is an ambitious undertaking and therefore a challenge that few theatre companies choose to take on.

Angels in America follows a group of New Yorkers whose lives collide in moments of heartbreak, revelation, and unexpected hope. The show blends piercing political insight with flights of magic and imagination – and a nostalgic nod to the music of the era.

At once intimate and vast, tragic and funny, the play asks timeless questions about identity, faith, and human resilience, reminding us that even in the darkest times, there is possibility, transformation, and the promise of more life.

Director David Gregory commented: “Directing Angels in America is both a challenge and a privilege for the entire cast and team… It's like being handed a theatrical universe of infinite possibilities. Kushner's play is devastatingly poetic, fiercely political, and at many times unexpectedly hilarious.

“Directing it feels like being at the helm of something truly extraordinary and impossible. For our actors, it's a journey of self-discovery and of stamina. For our creatives, musicians, and crew, it's a masterful exploration of skilful artistic technical abilities.

“The AIDS crisis was a devastating chapter in our history, marked not only by the disease itself, but also by silence, misinformation, fear and a failure to communicate. At the heart of our production is a creative exploration of news and communication: how information is shared, how stories are told, how truth is received and what happens when communication fails. It takes us back to a time that, thankfully, many younger generations have never had to experience, but one that risks becoming distant from our collective memory.

“This isn't just another play – it's a once-in-a-lifetime journey for all of us at Sedos and all of our audiences.”

Ticketing: tickets for Angels in America are currently being sold as a bundle for both parts, at £36 total for the majority of seats (or a super bargain of £18 for spots in band B). The next few days are the final chance to take advantage of this pricing – on Thursday (12 November), tickets will be split up, allowing audience members to choose any performance of each part of the show, at a cost £20 for most seats (or £12.50 in band B) for each part.

There is limited availability for Saturday 21 November, when audiences can see both parts of Angels in America in one day. Tickets are sold out for Saturday 28 November – check the online box office for returns.

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