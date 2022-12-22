ALL IN GOOD TIME Comes to the VAULT Festival
Performances run 24th-27th January 2023.
All in Good Time is a bold new onstage celebration of divergent perspectives of time: featuring movement, poetry, ADHD time travel, projection, (entirely optional) audience interaction, dodos, disco balls, and whatever else we have time for.
All in Good Time is joyful, playful, and brimming with imagination and wit: the perfect addition to your VAULT Festival 2023. Exploring how we all experience things - such as time - differently, it is the perfect piece for those curious about gaining a new perspective, and for anyone who enjoys thoughtful, and experimental theatre.
Made by and for neurodivergent people, All in Good Time prioritises access: as the audience you are free to create your own experience through interactive means, letting us know how you would like this experience of time to go. Don your party hats, and come along to share in the fun.
More Hot Stories For You
December 21, 2022
Listen to theatrical charity Acting for Others' Christmas Special episode of their new podcast Acting for Others Presents... featuring panto legends Christopher Biggins and Su Pollard talking all things... Pantomime!
Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of the UK and Ireland Tour of THE OCEAN AT THE END OF THE LANE
December 21, 2022
All new photos have been released from opening night of the UK and Ireland tour of The Ocean at the End of the Lane. The production celebrated its opening night at The Lowry in Salford, and runs over Christmas at the theatre until 8 January before embarking on tour until 30 September 2023.
Darlington Hippodrome's Hippo Lounge to Offer Free Warm Welcoming Space For All This Winter
December 21, 2022
Darlington Hippodrome’s Hippo Lounge will offer free tea, coffee and biscuits between 10am and mid-day every Monday and Tuesday this winter to provide a free, safe, warm, and welcoming space for all.
Cast Announced For BIRDS AND BEES at Sheffield's Playhouse
December 20, 2022
Sheffield Theatres and Theatre Centre have announced the full cast for their production of new play Birds and Bees, written by Charlie Josephine (I, Joan, Shakespeare's Globe) and directed by Rob Watt (Human Nurture, UK Tour).
Belgrade Coventry Leadership Team Announce Initial Plans and Artistic Vision
December 20, 2022
Laura Elliot and Corey Campbell, the new leadership team of the Belgrade Theatre Coventry, have revealed a broad overview of some of their plans and initiatives for the next three years, as well as their overarching artistic vision, and what has led them to the positions they now occupy.