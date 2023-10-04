ALL ABOUT! AT TERMINATION STATION Comes to the Pleasance Theatre This Month

Performances run 25 October – 26 October 2023.

Oct. 04, 2023

ALL ABOUT! AT TERMINATION STATION Comes to the Pleasance Theatre This Month

All Aboard! At Termination Station comes to the Pleasance Theatre, Islington this month. Performances run 25 October – 26 October 2023.

All Aboard! At Termination Station was the Edinburgh Festival Fringe debut from performer, writer, and creative activist Lilly Burton – a brash, bracing, and booming autobiographical tale about abortion.  Bridging the gap between comedy and theatre are more alternative works challenging style and form. The show comes to London for two nights only.

Hot off the heels of another successful year at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the Pleasance Theatre Trust is presenting The Best of Edinburgh, a London season of some of the best and brightest theatre and comedy from the festival.  For audiences that didn’t make it up to Edinburgh, or for those who want to see their favourite shows again, this is the perfect chance to catch the magic of the Fringe at Pleasance’s London home.

About The Show

It's personal, not political. An all-singing, all-dancing comedy cabaret … about abortion.

In a bracing, booming and brash autobiographical tale of pro-choice, award-winning performer writer and artist and activist Lilly Burton asks: have you ever just closed your eyes and hoped that it’ll all just go away?

A show for the people who felt lonely, guilty, relieved - or nothing at all. For the people who think about it often and the people who don’t. For the boy who never knew, for the girl who never said and for anyone who didn’t know how to ask.

A cry-to-arms that will have you slamming down your pints in support of reproductive rights.

Written & performed by Lilly Burton

Lighting Design by Sherry Coenen

Sound Design by Tom Clutterbuck

Supported by Soho Theatre & Theatre Deli




2023 Regional Awards


Recommended For You