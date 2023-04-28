Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

AFTERLIFEOVERTIME Announced At The White Bear Theatre

The Liminal is waiting. Featuring performers who won the 2023 Artist's Choice Award at the Vault Theatre festival, AfterlifeOvertime is a play conceived by Tom Kane.

Apr. 28, 2023  

The White Bear Theatre presents AfterlifeOvertime, May 9th-13th from 7:30 PM.

Welcome, weary traveler, this May we invite you to The Liminal, the capital city of Limbo and the youngest of the underworld cities. In AfterlifeOvertime we meet a weathered, cynical advertising executive, E, who finds herself trapped in a strange, unfeeling world. That is, until she meets a benevolent cab-driving ferryman by the name of Cyril. As she journeys through, E discovers the scope of a new magical realm and the nightmarish secrets it holds.

The Liminal Cycle charts the rise and fall of a capitalist city built in the underworld and its subsequent effect on the afterlives of humankind. AfterlifeOvertime serves as just one story within the Liminal's cornucopia - an entrance to this magical otherworld and descent into its evil, corporate depths.

AfterlifeOvertime

Written by Tom Kane

Directed by James Barlow

Produced by Maayan Amiran

