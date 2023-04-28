AFTERLIFEOVERTIME Announced At The White Bear Theatre

The White Bear Theatre presents AfterlifeOvertime, May 9th-13th from 7:30 PM.

Welcome, weary traveler, this May we invite you to The Liminal, the capital city of Limbo and the youngest of the underworld cities. In AfterlifeOvertime we meet a weathered, cynical advertising executive, E, who finds herself trapped in a strange, unfeeling world. That is, until she meets a benevolent cab-driving ferryman by the name of Cyril. As she journeys through, E discovers the scope of a new magical realm and the nightmarish secrets it holds.

The Liminal is waiting. Featuring performers who won the 2023 Artist's Choice Award at the Vault Theatre festival, AfterlifeOvertime is a play conceived by Tom Kane. This play explores one story from the 'Liminal Cycle' of plays. Using frameworks from world mythological epics and the history of economics, Tom has created a rich world, full of dense religious, spiritual and mythological references and homages.

The Liminal Cycle charts the rise and fall of a capitalist city built in the underworld and its subsequent effect on the afterlives of humankind. AfterlifeOvertime serves as just one story within the Liminal's cornucopia - an entrance to this magical otherworld and descent into its evil, corporate depths.

AfterlifeOvertime

Written by Tom Kane

Directed by James Barlow

Produced by Maayan Amiran

