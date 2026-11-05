22 LGBTQIA+ Actors to Perform Queer Writing Showcase OUTCAST at Clapham's Two Brewers

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Queer Theatre has announced the 22 actors taking part in its sixth OutCast showcase, which returns to The Two Brewers in Clapham on Wednesday 25 November.

Directed by the company's artistic director, Andrew Keates, the evening brings together actors from its weekly LGBTQIA+ acting classes, Queer Play Reading Club and wider theatre community. The programme combines contemporary plays with rediscovered queer writing, moving between comedy and drama.

OutCast began in February 2025 as an opportunity for LGBTQIA+ actors to perform for audiences that include casting directors, agents and producers. It places emerging performers alongside experienced actors, with queer stories at the centre of the programme.

The November performance is the company's final showcase of 2026. Previous perforamnces have sold out, with a capacity of only 100.

The cast comprises Alexander Ambrose (he/him), Andrew Nash (he/him), Calden Gibbs (he/him), Charlie Wright (he/him), Chloe Thomas-Green (she/her), Daniel Joseph Serra (he/him), Driscoll Green (he/him), Fidelma Bourke Norfolk (she/her), Grace Statton (she/her), Harriet Phillips (she/her), Harry Legget (he/him), Jazzy Leib (they/them), Marcus Megastar (he/him), Marcus West (he/him), Nana Darby (she/her), Ned Wakeley (he/him), Saif Ahmed (he/him), Swapnil Mayank (he/they), Talia Heiss (any pronouns), Thiago Jones (he/him), Verity Noble (they/them) and Verone Matobo (she/her).

Founded in 2024 after artistic director Andrew Keates nearly lost his life, Queer Theatre creates opportunities for LGBTQIA+ people to develop their craft and find a community. Its programme includes acting classes, a monthly queer play reading club, workshops, performances and a monthly podcast whose guests have included Sir Ian McKellen, Rosie Jones, Marina Sirtis, Pearl Mackie, Martin Sherman and company patron Sir Stephen Fry.

Behind its work is a simple commitment: no queer theatre-maker should ever have to spend a week alone again. OutCast brings that community to the stage, introducing audiences and industry professionals to actors they may not yet have encountered.

Tickets cost £10–£30, with Pay What You Can, General Admission and Supporter options. All profits support the company's work with LGBTQIA+ performers, writers and theatre-makers. Admission also includes The Two Brewers' cabaret and DJ entertainment after the performance.

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