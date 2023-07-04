2-FACES Comes to Barons Court Theatre

2-Faces previews for the first time in London - the city that inspired the play - before transferring to Edinburgh for a full run.

By: Jul. 04, 2023

2-FACES Comes to Barons Court Theatre

As audacious art thieves Sara and Kofi plan their most ambitious heist yet Interpol are closing in. Or are they? In this newly minted madcap comedy, the search for identity and family takes on a dubious duplicity as the pair slip seamlessly into the roles of Detectives Solomon and Kincaid to cover their tracks while navigating the murky waters of subterfuge.

2-Faces takes place on the gritty streets of 1990s London where a group of hucksters who have fled foster care form their own family. As Sara sets her sights on a Basquiat, a Frankenthaler, or even a Princess Fahrelnissa Zeid, former associate, Dante, tries to push her in a different direction by dangling tantalizing clues about finding her birth family. When it all goes Pete Tong, Sara must make a desperate choice.

Making their London debut, New York-based actors Jasmine Dorothy Haefner and Hassan Hope, with director Jesse R. Tendler, deliver a whirlwind performance of screwball capers with a breathtaking 16 scenes, eight characters and plenty of cockney rhyming slang in just 50 minutes. Using the Yat Malmgren Technique of Character Transformation and Movement Psychology (Tom Hardy, Anthony Hopkins, Helen McCrory), Jasmine and Hassan artfully dodge around the stage switching between main and side characters to keep the audience guessing.

Brace yourself for an unforgettable experience, as art and artifice collide, where nothing and no-one is as they seem and even if you know your Rembrandts from your Rothkos, you can never be sure what is real. 2-Faces combines side-splitting scenes, suspense, and drama against an ambiguous backdrop where family ties and personal identity are redefined. It will leave you wondering who, if anyone, you choose to trust.

2-Faces previews for the first time in London - the city that inspired the play - before transferring to Edinburgh for a full run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.



