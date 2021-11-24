Turkish Ballet Dancer Bahri Gürcan Provides Training to Young Dancers in North Macedonia

Bahri Gürcan, a former head ballet dancer from the Ankara State Opera and Ballet (ADOB), is now training dancers in North Macedonia, Daily Sabah reports.

"I came here to represent Turkish ballet," he said. "It is really nice that an artist from Turkish ballet comes and gives lessons to the State Ballet of North Macedonia."

Gürcan participated on the jury of a ballet competition in North Macedonia on November 20, which featured 120 dancers from around the world competing. The two young Turkish ballet dancers won first and second place in the competition.

Gürcan now gives master class lessons to North Macedonian State Ballet artists, in hopes to increase "artistic cooperation between the two countries."

Read more on Daily Sabah.

According to the World Dance Center, Gürcan graduated from Hacettepe University State Conservatory Ballet Main Art Branch in 1990 with an honors degree. In the very same year, he started to work in Paris upon the invitation of "Jeune Ballet de France". He danced in 300 performances in many cities and went on tour to the Far East with "Jeune Ballet de France" for four months. He danced in many masterpieces such as The Sleeping Beauty, Don Quixote, Le Corsaire, Napoli, Grand pas Classic and Ober in many countries namely; China, the Phippines, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Thailand. He was invited twice to "La Bolle Ballet Festival" in France. In 1993, he joined the Ankara State Opera and Ballet and started to perform as the leading ballet dancer (premier danseur). He had the opportunity to work with numerous well-known choreographers both nationally and internationally.

Bahri Gürcan has represented Turkey with success and has taken part in shows in countries such as Portugal, Hong Kong, Germany, England, France, Croatia, Belguim, Spain, Russia. Most recently he won the "Grand Prix 1st Prize" with Özge Başaran in a ballet competition held in Russia.