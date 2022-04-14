The Enrico Pieranunzi Trio comes to The Marmara Esma Sultan Mansion in June!

His gentle dance with the piano keys undoubtedly sets Enrico Pieranunzi apart from other pianists. It is also possible to hear influences from the Renaissance in Rome-born Pieranunzi's music. He breathes new life into today's jazz with his simple yet rich rendition that captivates the listener.

The pianist-composer has recorded with the legends Chet Baker, Lee Konitz, Paul Motian, Charlie Haden, and has produced almost 80 albums with various duos, trios and quartets. He performed in many prestigious international festivals held in cities including Montreal, Copenhagen, Berlin, Tokyo and Rio de Janeiro, and has composed over 300 pieces.

The pianist has been named Artist of Year in Musica Jazz magazine's critics' poll in 1989, 2003 and 2008, and won the Django d'Or prize, dedicated to the legendary Belgian jazz guitarist Django Reinhardt, as Best European Musician in 1997. Celebrated for his mastery in blending jazz and classical music, Pieranunzi has been performing at major New York jazz clubs in recent years.

The Enrico Pieranunzi Trio is one of the few ensembles that can further enhance the pleasure of being in the magnificent atmosphere of The Marmara Esma Sultan Mansion.

The performance is set for 27 June 2022. Learn more at https://caz.iksv.org/en/the-29th-istanbul-jazz-festival-2022/enrico-pieranunzi-trio