Young People's Theatre Will Present Disney's FINDING NEMO This Holiday Season

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This holiday season, Young People's Theatre will present musical adaptation of Disney and Pixar's Finding Nemo. Directed by YPT Artistic Director Herbie Barnes, and featuring music from the Frozen songwriting team, this joyful musical adaptation of the beloved film celebrates the love between parents and children in a vivid underwater world. Finding Nemo will be presented on the Ada Slaight Stage November 26 to December 27, 2026, and is recommended for ages 6 and up.

When Nemo — a spirited clownfish with a 'lucky fin'— is captured by a diver, his cautious father, Marlin, embarks on an epic rescue mission across the ocean. Guided by the hilariously forgetful Dory, the laid-back sea turtle Crush, and the supportive Tank Gang, father and son must discover the hero within themselves as they navigate the deep to find one another.

'Each of the wildly different sea creatures in Finding Nemo comes together to achieve an impossible task - finding the most important thing in their world,' says YPT Artistic Director Herbie Barnes. 'The story is one of community and diversity, as well as not letting disabilities define us. Nemo, Marlin, Dory and all of the fish have stakes as high as any character written by Shakespeare. Finding Nemo reminds us that great deeds can be done by the smallest creatures.'

Finding Nemo features music and lyrics by Tony Award-winner Robert Lopez (Avenue Q) and Grammy Award-winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez — the celebrated songwriting team who received the Academy Award for Best Original Song for Frozen's 'Let It Go' and Coco's 'Remember Me'. In Finding Nemo, the duo's toe-tapping songs are inspired by lines from the original film, including 'Big Blue World', 'Go With the Flow', 'Fish are Friends, Not Food' and 'Just Keep Swimming'.

DISNEY AND PIXAR'S FINDING NEMO

Books, Music, and Lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

Book Adapted by Lindsay Anderson

Music and Orchestrations Adapted and Arranged by Myrna Conn

Based on the 2003 Disney/Pixar film Finding Nemo written by Andrew Stanton, Bob Peterson, David Reynolds and directed by Andrew Stanton

Directed by Herbie Barnes

Presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

www.mtishows.com

PUBLIC PERFORMANCES

Nov. 28 — 1:00PM (First Saturday Savings)

Nov. 29 — 11:00AM (Pay What You Wish) and 2:00PM

Dec. 5, 12, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23 & 27 — 1:00PM and 4:00PM

Dec. 6 & 13 — 11:00AM

Dec. 26 — 1:00PM

SCHOOL PERFORMANCES

Nov. 23, 24 — 10:30AM (Preview)

Dec. 1, 3, 8, 10, 15 & 17 — 10:15AM and 1:00PM

Dec. 2, 4 & 9 — 10:30AM

Dec. 16 — 10:15AM

Run Time: Approx. 55 minutes

Tickets: $15-$59 (plus HST & service charges)

Purchase Online at youngpeoplestheatre.org

Box Office: 416.862.2222

CAST

Jenna Brown – STANDBY

Jenna Brown (she/her) is a Red River Métis performer originally from Treaty Six territory in Saskatchewan. She is deeply grateful to be part of the Toronto theatre community in a variety of capacities, including stage management, front of house, box office operations, and performing. Past credits: On Native Land (Urban Ink Productions/Raven Theatre); Massively MathJam (Education Arts Canada); Killy Willy (First Born Theatre); The Money Tree (Roseneath Theatre); The Little Mermaid (T.Y.T. Theatre); The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show (PuppetCo); Peter and the Starcatcher (Randolph College).

Taj Crozier – BLOAT/ENSEMBLE

Taj is a graduate from both Sheridan College's Musical Theatre program and Brock University's Acting program. He recently had the pleasure of performing as a standby for Shrek: The Musical (Young People's Theatre) and Come From Away (Confederation Centre); as Brother Jeremiah in Something Rotten and as Kurt Kelly in Heathers: The Musical (Sheridan).

Ellen Denny – GURGLE/ENSEMBLE

Ellen is delighted to be back at YPT after playing Princess Fiona in last season's Shrek: The Musical, for which she received a Dora Award nomination. She is known to Toronto audiences for originating the role of Alice in Life After (Canadian Stage/Musical Stage), as well as productions with Crow's Theatre, Mirvish and the Harold Green Jewish Theatre. Most recently, Ellen played Sylvia Llewelyn Davies in the Canadian premiere of Finding Neverland (Drayton Entertainment). Other favourite roles include Maria in The Sound of Music (Thousand Islands Playhouse); Eliza in My Fair Lady (Capitol Theatre Port Hope); Belle in Beauty and the Beast (Neptune Theatre); and Anne in Anne & Gilbert (National Arts Centre/The Guild Charlottetown). Television credits include Murdoch Mysteries (CBC); The Terminal List (Amazon); and The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu). Also a playwright, Ellen's work has been produced at theatres in Ontario, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island. She is currently composing her first musical, The Great(er) Maple Syrup Heist.

Allyah Dickie – PEACH/ENSEMBLE

Allyah's recent credits include Into The Woods and The Drowsy Chaperone (Sheridan College); and West Side Story In Concert (Harold Green Jewish Theatre). Allyah graduated in 2026 from Sheridan College's Hons. Bachelor of Musical Theatre Program. Since then she has worked as a composer, and scriptwriter for video games and film. Most notably she has composed music for ill advised gaming's Project Overworld.

Jade Kimaya – NEMO

Jade's select theatre credits include: & Juliet (Mirvish Productions); Beehive: The 60's Musical (Drayton Entertainment); and Girls Just Wanna Have Fun (Stage West Calgary). As a Toronto-based multi-hyphenate artist with extensive training in voice, acting, and dance, Jade is passionate about creating work that explores the depth of the human experience with honesty, vulnerability, and joy. Her work, a symphony of exploration, invites audiences to journey beyond the mundane and revel in their own authenticity.

Jeff Madden – STANDBY

A Toronto-based performer, Jeff is best known for two long-running commercial theatre shows: Mirvish's record-breaking Come From Away, playing Kevin T and Others, and starring as Frankie Valli in the Canadian premiere of Jersey Boys, for which he won the Dora Award for Outstanding Performance in a Musical. Jeff played those roles more than 700 times each. He has recently co-created How We Got To Jersey: A Tale of Two Frankies, and is touring it around Ontario. Selected theatre credits include: Shrek The Musical (YPT); Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Rock of Ages, Forever Plaid, 'Til Then, Echoes, and I Love You Because (Dora nomination), eight seasons at the Shaw Festival, including Tristan, Belle Moral, Happy End, Three Sisters and Floyd Collins, and two seasons at the Charlottetown Festival. Selected TV: Terminal List, Murdoch Mysteries, Mayday, Accused and The Parker-Andersons. Jeff is also a passionate teacher and coach of actors and singers.

Luca McPhee – DORY

Luca (they/them) is thrilled to be making their YPT debut in Finding Nemo. Selected theatre credits include: Delia in Kimberly Akimbo (Segal Centre/Mirvish); Doody in Grease (Thousand Island's Playhouse); Rae in In Real Life (Sheridan/Musical Stage Company); Iris in Iris Says Goodbye (Mixtape Projects); Yitzhak in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Charlotte in Falsettos (Bowtie Productions); and Izzy in Levels the Play (Capitol Sound Collective).

Nicolas Palazzolo – GILL/ENSEMBLE

Nicolas's theatre credits include: The Last Five Years, Urinetown: The Musical, Good Vibrations, West Side Story. Ship credits: Explora Journeys I & II, MSC Bellissima. Originally from Windsor, Ontario, Nic's career has already taken him around the globe, performing for audiences across North America, Asia, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Up next, Nicolas will embark on his first worldwide tour in the brand-new musical Miraculous: The Live Stage Spectacular.

Adam Francis Proulx – BRUCE/ENSEMBLE

Adam Francis is a theatre artist and puppeteer, and is returning to YPT after building the puppets for Russell's World (2021). Performing credits include the first Canadian casts of Avenue Q (Princeton/Rod); and Disney's Frozen (Olaf). On television, he plays Fuzz the Hamster on the Canadian Screen Award-winning The Fabulous Show with Fay & Fluffy, and writes for M is for Me on TVO. Adam's original solo shows include 12 Angry Puppets, The Family Crow: A Murder Mystery, and the Dora-nominated Emilio's a Million Chameleons, which recently enjoyed an Off-Broadway run. His puppet-building and puppetry work includes projects with companies like Neptune Theatre, Theatre Aquarius, Drayton Entertainment, Nickelodeon and CBC. He recently served as Puppet Doctor for the Dora-winning She Holds Up the Stars with Red Sky Performance and the Toronto Symphony Orchestra.

David Silvestri – MARLIN

David has trained in Opera and classical vocal, and is an accomplished actor, singer, director, producer, writer, and recording artist. He is honoured and blessed to have performed across North America and internationally for the last 29 years in stage, film, and television. Some favourite theatre credits include: & Juliet, Come From Away, Les Miserables, Kinky Boots (Mirvish Toronto); 42nd St. and Pirates of Penzance (Stratford Festival); Shrek The Musical, Neil Simon's Chapter 2, Come From Away Australian National Tour, Guys and Dolls, Kiss of the Spiderwoman, Fiddler on the Roof, Blood Brothers; Broadway Concert Series: Les Miserables, Phantom of the Opera, Sweeney Todd; Of Mice and Men, Noises Off, Death of a Salesman, The Odd Couple, Into the Woods, Little Shop of Horrors, City of Angels, Cabaret, Jesus Christ Superstar In Concert, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Cabaret, Hercules the Musical, Toy Story the Musical, Amadeus, A Little Night Music, Company, Too Many Cooks. David has also written and performed his own cabaret series across Canada, containing jazz, opera and contemporary music.

CREATIVE TEAM

Herbie Barnes – DIRECTOR

An Anishinaabe theatre artist from Aundeck Omni Kaning First Nation on Manitoulin Island, Herbie is the Artistic Director of Young People's Theatre as well as an accomplished playwright, performer, director, and arts educator whose 30-year-career spans stages across North America. Herbie was raised in Toronto and was among the generation of young Indigenous artists in the 1990s breaking down barriers to forge professional careers in Canadian theatre. His theatre career began in 1989 with Debajehmujig Theatre Group, touring Ontario with the first run of Drew Hayden Taylor's Toronto at Dreamer's Rock. Since then he has collaborated with some of North America's most prestigious stages – whether appearing in productions such as Dry Lips Oughta Move to Kapuskasing (Mirvish – Royal Alexandra Theatre) or collaborating with the Stratford Festival on development workshops. He was nominated for a John Hirsch Director's Award and his play, Bentboy, was shortlisted for the Sharon Enkin Plays for Young People Award in 2020.

Linda Garneau – CHOREOGRAPHER

Choreographer and educator with an MA in Dance Studies and an almost PhD in Theatre, Dance, and Performance Studies at York University. Theatre credits include eight seasons with The Shaw Festival, as well as productions for Mirvish, Canadian Stage, Charlottetown Festival, Musical Stage Company, Citadel Theatre, National Theatre Centre, Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre, and Sheridan Theatre. Other credits include choreography for professional skating programs, music videos, and post-secondary dance education. Linda is an advocate for ethical pedagogy and is passionate about dance research that inspires socially empowered artists and humans.

Jeannie Wyse – MUSIC DIRECTOR

Jeannie appeared as the Vocal Coach for CBC's Over The Rainbow and is in demand as a Vocal Teacher, Coach, and Musical Director. Theatre (selected): Shrek The Musical, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Seussical (YPT); Kiss Me Kate, Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, Holiday Inn, The Drowsy Chaperone, Anything Goes, Chicago, The Wizard of Oz, Mary Poppins (Drayton Entertainment); Jersey Boys (Dancap); The Sound of Music (Mirvish); Nine, Kiss Me Kate (Theatre Sheridan); Canadian Women in Song (Angelwalk); The Full Monty (Rose Theatre); Hair (The Grand Theatre); Urinetown, Guys & Dolls, Fame, Wonderful Town, Into the Woods, The Rocky Horror Show (Randolph College); and You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown (Georgian Theatre Festival). Jeannie has toured North America with Riverdance – The Show, and toured and recorded extensively with the Elmer Iseler Singers. She has appeared as a soloist with the AIMS Festival Orchestra, Summer Opera Lab, Vocalpoint Chamber Choir, and the Toronto Mendelssohn Youth Choir with whom she was a Vocal Coach for seven years. Jeannie is Vocal Department Head at the Randolph College for the Performing Arts and has served as conductor of the Intermediate Chorus for the Canadian Children's Opera Company. She was Associate Music Director for the Metropolitan Community Church of Toronto (including three recordings with The Choir of MCC) for 21 years and is the current Music Director at Jubilee United Church. Jeannie has also been a keyboardist for Beauty and the Beast (YPT); Pelagie (Canadian Stage); Billy Elliot, Mamma Mia!, Lord of the Rings, and Book of Mormon (Mirvish). Jeannie studied Voice, Piano, and Organ at the Western Conservatory of Music and Opera with Lois McDonall and at the American Institute for Musical Studies in Austria. She has a private studio teaching Musical Theatre, Pop, and Classical voice, and is also active as a Clinician and Adjudicator.

ADDITIONAL CREATIVE TEAM CREDITS

Set Designer: Anna Treusch; Costume & Associate Set Designer: Joyce Padua; Lighting Designer: Raha Javanfar; Sound Designer: Brian Kenny; Video Designer: Joshua Hind; Puppet Creator: MoonBull Studio; Puppet Consultant: Adam Francis Proulx; Stage Manager: Meghan Speakman; Assistant Stage Manager: Emmanuelle So; Apprentice Stage Manager: Zev Levy.

ABOUT YOUNG PEOPLE'S THEATRE

Young People's Theatre (YPT) is Canada's largest and oldest professional theatre for young audiences, currently celebrating its 61st season. The company produces and presents a full season of theatre alongside year-round arts education programming. Located in Toronto's St. Lawrence district, YPT encompasses two state-of-the-art facilities: the modern YPT 161 Studios and the historic theatre at 165 Front St., which houses the 433-seat Ada Slaight Stage and a 115-seat Studio. United in vision, this creative hub forms Canada's premier theatre complex for young people. Here, they can explore who they are, imagine better worlds, and rehearse living together with hope.

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