World Premiere of HAMLET-911 to Begin Previews This Week at the Stratford Festival's Studio Theatre

Hamlet-911, a brand new play by famed Canadian author Ann-Marie Macdonald, begins previews at the Stratford Festival's Studio Theatre on Thursday, July 28.

Directed by Alisa Palmer, this world première commissioned by the Stratford Festival is brought to life with set design by Jung-Hye Kim, costume design by Ming Wong, lighting design by Leigh Ann Vardy, composition and sound design by Chris Ross-Ewart and video and projection design by HAUI.

Hamlet-911 brings us into the life of fictional actor Guinness Menzies who has landed his dream role of Hamlet at the Stratford Festival. But just before a matinée performance, he suddenly finds himself in the Underworld, a strange realm as frightening as it is hilarious, where time is seriously out of joint. Has he gone mad? Is he dreaming? Has he died? Meanwhile, teenager Jeremy attempts to reach out to Guinness online as he wrestles with his own version of Hamlet's famous life-or-death dilemma.

"Our play lives in a world where, to quote Shakespeare, 'the truth will out.' By hook or by crook, by rope or by joke," says Palmer. "And, the truth makes demands; it calls upon us to give - often without being thanked or recognized. The truth challenges us to grow up enough to care about those who come after us."

This production is dedicated to the memory of actor and civil rights activist Shirley Douglas, a member of The Acting Company in 1989 and 1990.

Hamlet-911 has its opening on August 25 and runs until October 2. For tickets and information visit www.stratfordfestival.ca or call 1.800.567.1600.

The 2022 season runs until October 30, featuring Hamlet, Chicago, The Miser, Little Women, Richard III, All's Well That Ends Well, Death and the King's Horseman, Every Little Nookie, Hamlet-911 and 1939.

CAST (in alphabetical order)

Tat Austrie Usher, Server, Chorus

Emily Birrell Teenage Soul

Quinlan Bolton Teenage Soul

Brooke Browne Teenage Soul

Dhanish Kumar Chinniah Student, Chorus

Richard Comeau Usher, Chorus

Sarah Dodd Jessica, Siri

Eva Foote Jenna

Jacklyn Francis Rosemary

Samantha Guzzo Teenage Soul

Andrew Iles Jeremy

Micah Kalap Teenage Soul

Caitlin Kelly Student, Chorus

Wahsonti:io Kirby Becky, Usher, Chorus

Qianna MacGilchrist Marlene, Student, Chorus

Beatrice McBoyle Teenage Soul

Chris Mejaki Usher, Doctor, Chorus

Abby Renner Teenage Soul

Antonette Rudder Student, Chorus

Amelia Sargisson Sue

Mike Shara Guinness Menzies

Lucas Way Teenage Soul

Scott Wentworth Rex Menzies

Gordon Patrick White Yorick, Usher 1

Micah Woods Danny

ARTISTIC CREDITS

Playwright Ann-Marie Macdonald

Based on an idea developed by Alisa Palmer, Vita Brevis Arts

Director Alisa Palmer

Set Designer Jung-Hye Kim

Costume Designer Ming Wong

Lighting Designer Leigh Ann Vardy

Composer, Sound Designer Chris Ross-Ewart

Video and Projection Designer HAUI

Dramaturge Bob White

Movement Director Matjash Mrozewski

Supervising Fight Director Geoff Scovell

Indigenous Consultant Elizabeth Stevens

Assistant Director, Choral Instructor Rebecca Cuddy

Assistant Set Designer Patricia Reilly

Assistant Costume Designer Valerie Cameron

Assistant Lighting Designer Hannah Kirby

Assistant Sound Designer Olivia Wheeler

Assistant Projection Designer Charlotte Baker

Assistant Fight Director Jennifer Dzialoszynski

Youth Advocate Maggie Blake

Movement Apprentice Chris Mejaki

Dance Captain Antonette Rudder

Fight Captain Gordon Patrick White

Vocal Captain Eva Foote

Stage Manager Kelly Luft

Assistant Stage Manager Suzanne McArthur

Assistant Stage Manager Katerina Sokyrko

Production Assistant Carolyn Bayley

Production Stage Manager Bona Duncan

Production Stage Manager Bruno Gonsalves

Production Stage Manager Cynthia Toushan

Technical Director Eleanor Creelman

Assistant Technical Director Zach Fedora