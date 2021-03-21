Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Flashback to Mirvish's Production of CALENDAR GIRLS From 2011

The production starred Fiona Highet, Fiona Reid, Kathryn Akin, Terri Cherniack, Barbara Gordon, Kyra Harper, and more!

Mar. 21, 2021  

Today, Mirvish is flashing back to its 2011 production of Calendar Girls. The production ran April 15-May 28, 2011 at the Royal Alexandra Theatre.

Written by Tim Firth, the production starred Fiona Highet, Fiona Reid, Kathryn Akin, Terri Cherniack, Barbara Gordon, Kyra Harper, Dan Lett, Sweeney MacArthur, Kimberley Rampersad, Brigitte Robinson, Jane Spence, and Gordon Tanner.

Check out the video below!

Annie's husband John dies from leukaemia at an early age. Her close friend Chris, wants to purchase a comfortable sofa for the visitors' lounge in the hospital where John was treated. She hits upon the idea of printing a calendar featuring some of the members of the Knapely branch of the Women's Institute, discreetly posing nude while engaged in traditional WI activities, such as baking and knitting, in order to raise funds. Her proposal is initially met with great scepticism, but she eventually convinces ten women to participate in the project with her. They enlist one of the hospital workers, an amateur photographer named Lawrence, to help them with the calendar.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


