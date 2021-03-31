Birmingham has a number of thriving performing arts institutions with esteemed alumni working on Broadway, touring theatre, local theatre, TV and film! Below, BroadwayWorld rounds up the top performing arts schools in Birmingham. Check out the list below!

University of Alabama

Accredited by the National Association of Schools of Theatre, the Department of Theatre at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) is dedicated to developing the next generation of actors, set designers, and performers. With the expertise of 14 full-time faculty members and 4 full-time professional production specialists, the department offers:

-a BFA in Musical Theatre

-a BA in Theatre with concentration options in Performance, Design/Technology, and General Theatre

-a minor in Theatre

The Department of Theatre is located in the Magic City: Birmingham -- Alabama's largest city and home to nationally-recognized dining and world-class attractions. Birmingham's various theatrical venues such as the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center and the Alabama Theatre attract major concert and theatre tours. And local theatres in the Birmingham area range from small community theatres to professional companies that hire and produce year-round.

Birmingham Theatre School

Professional production-based training is incorporated into every course we run, and we pride ourselves on accessible quality training as a gateway to further education. In addition, we provide pathways into realistic employment opportunities into theatre and its related fields of work. With a mixture of performance work, class, workshop study and the achievement of nationally recognised qualifications, students gain the necessary knowledge and confidence to embark on a performance related career.

We offer acting courses, full and part-time, for local, regional and national students. Students are assessed individually and guided onto the course that will offer the best and most realistic chance for success.

Birmingham Southern College

At BSC, our theatre professors know that production skills are best learned through active participation in the classroom and on the stage. We place equal importance on learning and doing, and our students are well prepared for graduate work and for careers in professional and educational theatre - or for whatever path they choose. As well as nationally-recognized performers, we regularly have theatre majors go on to become doctors, lawyers, arts administrators, educators, and more.

