"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Tickets to BEETLEJUICE, THE WIZ and HADESTOWN at Mirvish Theatres on Sale Next Week
Up first, Beetlejuice will play March 24 – 28, 2027.
BEETLEJUICE will play the Princess of Wales Theatre from March 24 – 28, THE WIZ will play the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre from April 20 - 25 and HADESTOWN will play the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre from June 16 – 27. Tickets for all three shows will be available on Monday November 23 at 10AM online, or by calling 1.800.461.3333.
BEETLEJUICE
March 24 – 28, 2027
Princess of Wales Theatre
It's showtime! Based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. Under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it's a touching show about family, love, and making the most of every Day-O!
THE WIZ
April 20 - 25, 2027
CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre
The Tony Award-winning Best Musical that took the world by storm is back and coming to Toronto. This groundbreaking twist on The Wizard of Oz changed the face of Broadway. From its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock and '70s funk to the stirring story of Dorothy's journey to find her place in a contemporary world, that trailblazing spirit comes to life in this production. THE WIZ features a Motown, gospel and disco infused score, featuring the now legendary anthems, 'Brand New Day”, 'Ease on Down The Road' and “Home' brings a whole new groove to easing on down the road!
HADESTOWN
June 16 - 27, 2027
CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre
Welcome to HADESTOWN, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this show from celebrated singer- songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and original director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today... and always.
Intertwining two mythic tales — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
A Very Merry MIDDLE RAGED Sketch Comedy
Rose Theatre Brampton (12/11-12/11)
|
Disney and Pixar's Finding Nemo
Ada Slaight Stage, Young People's Theatre (11/26-12/27)
|
Legally Blonde - The Musical
Centre In The Square (5/18-5/18)
|
THE ART OF SOUND
CBC Glenn Gould Studio (6/26-6/26)
|
Cinderella
Canadian Stage (12/05-1/03)
|
Sleigh It Ain't So
The Second City (11/19-12/27)
|
Roses & Thorns
Comedy Bar (11/06-11/27)
|
UNIONVILLE CANADA DAY CELEBRATION
Unionville Millennium Square (7/01-7/01)
|
Pippin
Factory Theatre (11/15-11/21)
|
Creditors
Canadian Stage (4/09-5/02)