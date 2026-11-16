Tickets to BEETLEJUICE, THE WIZ and HADESTOWN at Mirvish Theatres on Sale Next Week

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BEETLEJUICE will play the Princess of Wales Theatre from March 24 – 28, THE WIZ will play the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre from April 20 - 25 and HADESTOWN will play the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre from June 16 – 27. Tickets for all three shows will be available on Monday November 23 at 10AM online, or by calling 1.800.461.3333.

BEETLEJUICE

March 24 – 28, 2027

Princess of Wales Theatre

It's showtime! Based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. Under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it's a touching show about family, love, and making the most of every Day-O!

THE WIZ

April 20 - 25, 2027

CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre

The Tony Award-winning Best Musical that took the world by storm is back and coming to Toronto. This groundbreaking twist on The Wizard of Oz changed the face of Broadway. From its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock and '70s funk to the stirring story of Dorothy's journey to find her place in a contemporary world, that trailblazing spirit comes to life in this production. THE WIZ features a Motown, gospel and disco infused score, featuring the now legendary anthems, 'Brand New Day”, 'Ease on Down The Road' and “Home' brings a whole new groove to easing on down the road!

HADESTOWN

June 16 - 27, 2027

CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre

Welcome to HADESTOWN, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this show from celebrated singer- songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and original director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today... and always.

Intertwining two mythic tales — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience.

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