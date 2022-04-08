The Royal Conservatory of Music Announces Classical and Jazz Concerts

Dr. Peter Simon, Michael and Sonja Koerner President & CEO of The Royal Conservatory of Music, and Mervon Mehta, Executive Director of Performing Arts, today revealed programming details of some of the classical and jazz concerts for the 2022-23 season. The full season of more than 100 concerts, including pop, world music, and new special series, will be released in June.

"It is with tremendous pride that we welcome audiences back to Koerner Hall to experience the joy of live music again. The Royal Conservatory is immensely grateful for the support of visionary philanthropists Michael and Sonja Koerner, who have invested $10 million to create The Michael and Sonja Koerner Fund for Classical Programming. This fund ensures classical music of the highest standards will be presented at our performance venues. Our mission to develop future generations of musicians and to bring the world's greatest performers to Toronto has been made possible due, in large part, to the generosity of these longstanding supporters." says Dr. Peter Simon, Michael and Sonja Koerner President & CEO.

Mervon Mehta stated, "The 2022-23 season is filled with a spirit of revival and renewal. We eagerly anticipate the return of full houses and listening to the world's greatest artists. We are indebted to all our artists and audiences who have graciously adapted alongside us for the past two and a half years. The season is testament to our steadfast belief in the power of live performances to bring us together, to celebrate, to find solace, and to question our world. BMO is once again our partner as Season Sponsor and they are joined by corporate and individual supporters who, collectively, allow us to bring you the best music has to offer night after night."

Gala Concerts

This year, we double the fun by presenting two gala concerts -one in the fall for our classical audience and one in the winter for our jazz lovers.

Jan Lisiecki with the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra

Juno Award winner, UNESCO Ambassador, and alumnus of The Royal Conservatory's Glenn Gould School, Jan Lisiecki is "perhaps the most 'complete' pianist of his age" according to the BBC Music Magazine and "pristine, lyrical and intelligent" according to The New York Times. In his sixth Koerner Hall appearance, he will play Mozart Piano Concerto No. 9 with the Grammy Award-winning Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, which for decades has been delighting audiences worldwide with beautiful sound that reflects its unique capacity to create collaboratively. The rest of the program consists of Haydn's Symphony No. 77 and Mozart's Symphony No. 33.

"Rhapsody and the Blues" with Jens Lindemann, Jon Kimura Parker, and the Yamaha All Star Big Band

Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue is the focal point in this special gala concert of big band jazz by composers such as Oscar Peterson, Nat King Cole, Tommy Dorsey, and more. As the first classical brass soloist to ever receive the Order of Canada, Jens Lindemann is hailed as one of the most celebrated artists in his instrument's history and was recently named International Brass Personality of the Year by Brass Herald. Fellow Canadian, pianist Jon Kimura Parker, who has been described as "insightful, energetic" by The New York Times, performs solo in the first half of the concert, then joins the big band for Rhapsody in Blue in the second half.

Gala dinner and concert packages are available by calling 416.408.2824 x 447.

Subscriptions on sale on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 10am. Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 10am. Tickets start at $25. All concerts take place at The Royal Conservatory.

Tickets and subscriptions are available online at www.rcmusic.com/performance , by calling 416.408.0208, or in person at the Weston Family Box Office.

