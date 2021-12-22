The Assembly Theatre Postpones The World Premiere Production Of TWO MINUTES TO MIDNIGHT

The Assembly Theatre has postponed its World Premiere production of Two Minutes To Midnight due to the ongoing Covid-19 surge.

Read their full statement here:

"It is our very sad duty to announce the postponement of Two Minutes to Midnight. The producing partners have come to this decision out of consideration for the safety of our cast, crew, volunteers, and audience members.

All ticket-holders will be contacted in early 2022 to discuss refund options. New performance dates for the postponed production will be announced when we have a clearer picture of what the future holds. Given the rapidly evolving public health situation in the province and the rapidly spreading Omicron variant, postponement feels like the only option available to us at this time.

This sucks. The Assembly Theatre, One Four One Collective, and The Spadina Avenue Gang decided to produce this play only a few weeks ago. At that time, we felt as though we could mount this production in a refreshing, celebratory, and safe manner. Now, with case numbers rising exponentially and an uncertain winter ahead of us, we know it would be unwise to engage in the emotional and physical work required to effectively stage this production.

We would have loved nothing more than to have staged this play for you right now. But right now, we all need to prioritize personal wellness, mental health, and public safety. We encourage everyone to follow mandated public health measures, to get vaccinated, and to exercise patience and kindness in this difficult moment.

Our companies look forward to welcoming audiences back to The Assembly Theatre when it is safe and feasible to do so. We appreciate your understanding during this challenging time.

A fundraising campaign to boost the theatre's limited financial resources has been created. Donations will help the struggling, independently run, volunteer-based organization weather yet another unforeseen, pandemic-related storm. Click HERE for more information.

For more information, visit: theassemblytheatre.com