Talk is Free Theatre to Present GIANTS IN THE SKY Performance Festival in September

The two-weekend performance festival will take over rooftops and unexpected spots in Barrie, Ontario starting September 9. 

Aug. 25, 2022  

Giants in the Sky, a two-weekend performance festival, will take over rooftops and unexpected spots in Barrie, Ontario starting September 9. Performances will run over the course of two weekends, September 9-11, 2022 and September 16-18, 2022, and are free to the public.

Featuring back-to-back shows and endless opportunities for audiences of all ages and interests, an array of top Canadian artists will offer inspiring performances from Broadway Tunes to African Drums to an Interactive Puppet Musicaland lots in between - all in unexpected places - inviting the imagination to soar and reminding audiences that the sky is the limit.

TIFT will make the Festival accessible to tourists visiting Toronto from around the globe who may not have access to a vehicle to get to Barrie, by offering a bus charter each for the six days of the Festival. For $28+HST per person round trip, tourists and Torontonians alike can take the TIFT "GIANT SKY" SHUTTLE to Barrie to catch shows the Free Festival. Departure times vary depending on start time of the Festival each day. Pick up will be at The Sheraton Hotel, 123 Queen St W, across from Nathan Phillips Square.

Click Here for the Festival Calendar

HOW THE FESTIVAL CAME TO BE

Ontario's beloved theatre company, TIFT, known for its wildly innovative and ambitious programming, has celebrated wonderful successes with various notable productions in Barrie as well as on tour. And what's behind every incredible production? The performers! Otherwise known as our GIANTS.

GIANTS IN THE SKY provides yet another opportunity for our performers to really shine, by bringing you the very best of themselves and the work that they are excited to share and get out into the world.

"We want people to experience a taste of the wild and wonderful ways TIFT brings art to the world," said TIFT's Artistic Director, Michael Torontow.


ABOUT TALK IS FREE THEATRE (TIFT)

Founded in 2003 in Barrie by Artistic Producer Arkady Spivak and colleagues, TIFT has produced more than 100 works. The company develops and produces a wide range of work from the periphery of the mainstream, concentrating on new writing, neglected classics and drastic re-examinations of established repertoire. TIFT's programming emphasizes the development and production of off-centre, story-driven musicals and new types of site-specific, immersive creation, among others.

TICKETS

Three of the performances in the festival require tickets. They can be booked in advance at www.tift.ca. All other performances are non- ticketed and open access, reservations are not required. Tickets for the TIFT "GIANT SKY" SHUTTLE will be available at www.tift.ca starting Sept. 2, 2022.




