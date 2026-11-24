"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Tafelmusik to Present HANDEL'S MESSIAH and 40th Anniversary SING-ALONG MESSIAH
Handel Messiah will run December 17–19 at Koerner Hall, followed by Sing-Along Messiah on December 20 at Massey Hall.
Tafelmusik will celebrate the holiday season with the return of two of Toronto's musical traditions: Handel Messiah, December 17–19 at Koerner Hall, and the 40th anniversary of Sing-Along Messiah, December 20 at Massey Hall. The former, led by Choir Director Ivars Taurins, and the latter, led by "Mr. Handel," feature a cast of soloists joining the Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra and Choir.
The international cast of soloists includes performers from previous Tafelmusik appearances, including soprano Myriam Leblanc, Mexican mezzo-soprano Cecilia Duarte, American tenor Jacob Perry, and Toronto baritone Jesse Blumberg. Handel's work is presented on period instruments and with an approach rooted in the musical traditions of the 18th century.
The 40th anniversary of Sing-Along Messiah will bring approximately 2,500 singers and music lovers together at Massey Hall on Sunday, December 20. For four decades, this Toronto tradition has invited audiences to become part of the performance, creating one of the city's largest annual communal singing experiences.
The Making of Mr. Handel
One of Sing-Along Messiah's traditions is the transformation of Choir Director Ivars Taurins into George Frideric Handel himself. Each year, Taurins assumes the role of "Mr. Handel," appearing in a period costume he created himself, modeled after 18th-century attire.
The transformation involves hours in hair and makeup. For the 40th anniversary, Mr. Handel returns to the Massey Hall stage to lead the Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra and Choir, featured soloists, and thousands of audience members through Handel's Messiah.
Handel Messiah at Koerner Hall
The holiday celebrations begin December 17–19 with three performances of Handel Messiah at Koerner Hall, continuing one of Canada's longest-running period-instrument Messiah traditions. Written in just 24 days in 1741, Messiah explores themes of charity, peace, and goodwill. Tafelmusik will perform the complete work.
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