Tafelmusik Chamber Choir to Mark 45 Years With VIVE LA FRANCE! in Toronto

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Tafelmusik will celebrate the 45th anniversary season of its Chamber Choir with Vive La France!, November 27–29 at Jeanne Lamon Hall, Trinity-St. Paul's Centre. Curated and led by choir director Ivars Taurins, the concert brings together the Tafelmusik Chamber Choir and Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra for a vibrant celebration of French Baroque music, exploring the passion, drama, and extraordinary power of the human voice.

Vive La France! transports audiences to 17th- and 18th-century France, when music flourished in the royal courts, opera houses, and concert halls of Paris. Featuring works by celebrated composers Jean-Baptiste Lully and Jean-Philippe Rameau alongside rarely heard musical voices, the program reveals a world of love, jealousy, faith, grief, and theatrical spectacle.

At the heart of the program is a celebration of the French Baroque tradition, when composers elevated choral music beyond the church and onto the opera stage, transforming the chorus into a powerful vehicle for storytelling. From dramatic storms and shimmering depictions of the sun to intimate expressions of longing and love, Vive La France! showcases the remarkable emotional range of music written more than three centuries ago.

Among the program's discoveries is the music of Antonia Bembo, a Venetian singer and composer who fled an abusive marriage and found refuge in Paris. Forced to leave her children behind, Bembo created deeply personal works, including her poignant setting of Psalm 38, Domine, ne in furore. Her music offers a rare glimpse into the life and artistic voice of a woman composing in the Baroque era.

Equally compelling is the story of Henri Desmarest, a talented court composer whose forbidden romance led to exile and a death sentence issued in his absence. After fleeing France, Desmarest continued his musical career in Spain, where he composed his Messe à 2 chœurs. Tafelmusik will perform excerpts from the work alongside his haunting De Profundis, revealing the extraordinary music that emerged from a life of scandal and displacement.

“French baroque composers and their audiences revelled in choral music,” says Choir Director Ivars Taurins. “It is therefore very fitting that we celebrate the 45th anniversary of the Tafelmusik Chamber Choir by looking to France. This repertoire demands clarity, colour, theatrical commitment, and suavité, qualities our singers have in abundance.”

“Ivars and the Chamber Choir have built something distinctive over 45 years, and Vive La France! shows exactly why the choir is so integral to the Tafelmusik family.” - Dominic Teresi, Artistic Co-Director, Tafelmusik

Founded in 1981 to provide a complement to the Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra, the Tafelmusik Chamber Choir has become one of Canada's most acclaimed choirs specializing in historically informed performances of Baroque and Classical repertoire. Under the direction of Taurins, who has led the choir since its beginnings, the ensemble has earned recognition for its clarity, nuance, and brilliance, including the Healey Willan Prize for its contribution to choral music in Canada.

Together with Tafelmusik's renowned period-instrument orchestra, the choir brings the elegance, drama and emotional intensity of the French Baroque to life in a concert that celebrates both a remarkable musical tradition and 45 years of choral excellence.

VIVE LA FRANCE!

Friday, November 27, 2026 | 7:30pm

Saturday, November 28, 2026 | 7:30pm

Sunday, November 29, 2026 | 3:00pm

Jeanne Lamon Hall, Trinity-St. Paul's Centre, Toronto

Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra, on period instruments

Tafelmusik Chamber Choir

Ivars Taurins, Director

PROGRAM

A celebration of French Baroque choral and orchestral music featuring works by:

Jean-Baptiste Lully

Jean-Philippe Rameau

Jean-Joseph de Mondonville

Antonia Bembo

Henri Desmarest

André Campra

Michel Richard de Lalande

Marc-Antoine Charpentier

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