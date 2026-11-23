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Titizé – A Venetian Dream, an internationally acclaimed theatrical production inspired by the beauty, history and imagination of Venice, will make its Toronto debut at the historic Elgin Theatre (189 Yonge Street) for a limited engagement April 9 – 18, 2027. Created and directed by Daniele Finzi Pasca, the production combines acrobatics, theatrical illusion, music and physical comedy to transport audiences into a dreamlike world inspired by one of Italy's most celebrated cities.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 20, at TitizeToronto.com.

Titizé – A Venetian Dream is an official production of the City of Venice and was created by Compagnia Finzi Pasca in collaboration with Teatro Stabile del Veneto and Gli Ipocriti Melina Balsamo. The production was originally presented at Venice's Teatro Goldoni in July 2024, and has since toured internationally, introducing audiences to a distinctive theatrical experience that blends traditional Italian performance styles with contemporary acrobatics and stagecraft.

The show draws inspiration from Venice's canals, architecture, traditions and centuries-old culture of masquerade, unfolding through a series of imaginative scenes in which the familiar becomes extraordinary. Objects will appear to defy gravity, performers will take flight, and characters will emerge, disappear and transform.

The show's title comes from the Venetian dialect expression ti ti xe, meaning 'you are.' For Finzi Pasca, the phrase reflects the production's exploration of identity, imagination and the relationship between reality and dreams.

'Our work has always been rooted in the traditions of Italian theatre, combining simplicity and wonder with increasingly imaginative stagecraft,' said Finzi Pasca. 'Dreams have their own language, one that uses few words but speaks to us through images, contradictions and illusions. We want to create that same experience in the theatre, where performers and audiences share a sense of discovery.'

Finzi Pasca is internationally recognized for his distinctive approach to visual theatre, combining elements of circus, dance, music and drama. In addition to creating and directing Corteo and Luzia for Cirque du Soleil, he has directed major international productions and ceremonies, including the closing ceremonies of the 2006 Olympic Winter Games in Turin and the 2014 Olympic Winter Games in Sochi.

The production features music and sound design by Maria Bonzanigo, set and props design by Hugo Gargiulo, and costumes by Giovanna Buzzi.

TICKET INFORMATION

Titizé – A Venetian Dream will be presented at the Elgin Theatre, 189 Yonge Street, Toronto, from April 9–18, 2027. Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 20, 2026 at TitizeToronto.com. A waitlist for early access to the best seats is now open.

Performance schedule: Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., Sundays at 1 p.m.

Tickets: $55-$155

Running time: Approximately 80 minutes, without intermission.

ABOUT COMPAGNIA FINZI PASCA

With over forty years of experience, Compagnia Finzi Pasca has developed unique expertise in the creation and production of signature events. Through an innovative approach, its creators have developed and directed a wide range of artistic projects, from multidisciplinary theatrical productions and opera to large-scale international events and artistic installations. With an artistic team comprising collaborators from 15 different nationalities, the company's work spans intimate projects – such as Icaro, a monologue for a single spectator that has been performed for 35 years – to major international productions, including three Olympic Ceremonies, two shows for Cirque du Soleil and numerous opera productions at leading theatres around the world. The company's distinctive artistic language brings together theatre, dance, acrobatics, circus, opera and multimedia arts, drawing on the concepts of Theatre of the Caress and Invisible Gesture. Its poetic vision combines meticulous attention to detail in intimate productions with the expertise and creative vision required to bring complex, large-scale international projects to life.

ABOUT SHOW ONE PRODUCTIONS

Founded in 2004 by acclaimed producer and presenter Svetlana Dvoretsky, Show One Productions has, for over two decades, brought world-renowned artists and exceptional theatrical attractions to North America's leading stages and beyond. Specializing in unique, internationally acclaimed productions that transcend traditional theatrical genres, Show One has presented some of the most celebrated names in the performing arts, including John Malkovich, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Robert Lepage, alongside leading opera stars, symphony orchestras and dance and ballet companies. From internationally acclaimed artists to large-scale theatrical spectacles, Show One continues to champion extraordinary productions that offer audiences experiences unlike anything else on stage.

The race is on for the Toronto Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Favorite Local Theatre Choreography Of A Play Or Musical Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional) 1 Brampton Music Theatre 13% 2 Anne Shirley Theatre Company 12% 3 BurlOak Theatre Group 12% 4 Wavestage Theatre Company 10% 5 The Community Players of New Hamburg 8% Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional) 1 Nicole Toogood - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT TCDSB Staff Arts 17% 2 Penelope Artemis - MEAN GIRLS BurlOak Theatre Group 12% 3 Stephanie Gemmell - SISTER ACT Brampton Music Theatre 11% 4 Sydney Kustra - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Blue Light Theatre Ensemble 10% 5 Darren Burkett - INTO THE WOODS The Community Players of New Hamburg 9% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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