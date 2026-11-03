Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
THE WHO'S TOMMY, WAITRESS and THE BODYGUARD Will Come to Toronto in 2027
Three Broadway musicals will hold limited engagements in Toronto, with tickets available through Mirvish.com.
Three Broadway musicals will make their way to Toronto for strictly limited runs in 2027. The Who's Tommy will play the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre from January 26 – 31, Waitress will play the Princess of Wales Theatre from March 3 – 14, and The Bodyguard will play the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre from May 25 – 30.
Tickets for all three shows will be available on November 9 at Mirvish.com or by calling 1.800.461.3333
THE WHO'S TOMMY
January 26 – 31, 2027
CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre
In 1969, The Who created a rock opera that changed the course of music history. And now, it's back in a dazzling all-new production that feels more relevant than ever.
Myth and spectacle combine in this fresh reinvention that includes the unforgettable anthems “I'm Free,” “See Me, Feel Me,” “Sensation” and “Pinball Wizard.” After witnessing his father shoot his rival, the young Tommy Walker is lost in the universe, endlessly and obsessively staring into the mirror. An innate knack for pinball catapults him from reticent adolescent to celebrity savior.
Tony Award-winning composer Pete Townshend and Tony Award-winning original director Des McAnuff find powerful resonance reexamining this classic story for today.
WAITRESS
March 3 – 14, 2027
Princess of Wales Theatre
Meet Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as “The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie” and “Betrayed By My Eggs Pie.” When a baking contest in a nearby county — and a satisfying encounter with someone new — show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.
This hit Broadway musical features original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Sara Bareilles ('Brave,' 'Love Song'), a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam), original choreography by Lorin Latarro (Mrs. Doubtfire, Chess) and original direction by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (1776, Jagged Little Pill, Pippin).
THE BODYGUARD
CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre
May 25 – 30, 2027
Based on the 1992 film starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, THE BODYGUARD is a thrilling, romantic musical that combines high-stakes suspense with unforgettable music. Former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer, is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker. Both expect to be in charge of their situation - what they don't expect is to fall in love.
THE BODYGUARD features a whole host of classics including “Queen of the Night,” “So Emotional,” “I'm Every Woman,” “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” 'Saving All My Love,' and 'One Moment in Time.'
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