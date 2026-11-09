My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
THE PHIL COLLINS STORY, RIVERDANCE 30 and More Coming to Toronto's Mirvish Theatres
The season will also feature THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY and more.
Four musical and dance productions will come to Toronto in spring 2027 for strictly limited engagements. The lineup includes The Phil Collins Story, Riverdance 30 – The New Generation, The Simon & Garfunkel Story, and Burn The Floor Presents Maks & Peta Live!.
The Phil Collins Story
April 6–11, 2027
CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre
GET READY TO RELIVE THE SOUNDTRACK OF YOUR LIFE!
This is more than a show—it's a full-on celebration of one of music's greatest icons.
From the creators of the smash hit The Simon & Garfunkel Story comes an electrifying new docu-concert: The Phil Collins Story. It's a high-energy, hit-packed party that takes you on a nostalgic ride from Phil's chart-topping days with Genesis to the unforgettable solo anthems you know by heart—and even the Oscar-winning magic of his Disney hits.
Sing along, clap along, and feel every beat as this concert experience brings Phil Collins' legendary music to life with stunning visuals, dynamic projections, and powerhouse musical talent. It's a journey through decades of iconic songs, unforgettable moments, and pure feel-good energy.
From the first note to the final encore, the hits keep coming—and the party never stops.
Riverdance 30 – The New Generation
April 27–May 9, 2027
CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre
Experience the original phenomenon. A thrilling celebration of music and dance, Riverdance returns in a spectacular new production with Grammy Award-winning music, breathtaking choreography, and explosive energy. Featuring a new generation of world-class performers, stunning visuals, and innovative staging, this reimagined production brings Riverdance to life like never before while honouring the show that continues to thrill audiences worldwide.
The Simon & Garfunkel Story
May 11–16, 2027
CAA Theatre
The Simon & Garfunkel Story covers the duo's humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry, their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the '60s, and their dramatic split in 1970 before culminating with the famous 1981 Concert in Central Park reunion, attended by more than half a million fans.
Featuring a set list of nearly 30 beloved songs, the production combines live performances with photos, video projection, and original film footage. Audiences will hear classics including "Mrs. Robinson," "Cecilia," "Bridge Over Troubled Water," "Homeward Bound," and many more, performed with the unmistakable harmonies that made Simon & Garfunkel one of the most celebrated musical duos of all time.
With more than 100 million albums sold worldwide, 10 GRAMMY Awards, induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and an enduring catalog that continues to inspire generations, Simon & Garfunkel remain among the most influential artists in music history.
Burn The Floor Presents Maks & Peta Live!
May 18–23, 2027
CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre
Burn The Floor Presents Maks & Peta Live! is the ultimate high-voltage dance extravaganza, exploding with jaw-dropping choreography and breathtaking moves, filled with infectious energy and irresistible charm, celebrating the pure joy of dance.
The production features Dancing with the Stars favorites Maksim “Maks” Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd, two of the most influential and celebrated Ballroom and Latin dancers in contemporary entertainment, and builds on the acclaimed dance legacy created by Burn the Floor over more than two decades. The cast of multidisciplinary Burn the Floor dancers delivers an unforgettable performance experience.
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