THE FIRE IN OUR HEARTS Documentary to Hold Vancouver Gala Screening at The Park Theatre

NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The award-winning documentary The Fire In Our Hearts will conclude its Vancouver theatrical run with a special gala screening at The Park Theatre on Sunday, November 29, 2026, at 12:30 p.m.

The screening will be followed by a Q&A featuring director and producer Josias Tschanz, members of the film's creative team, and invited guests and experts discussing wildfires, their impact on communities, and climate action.

The documentary examines the devastating 2018 wildfires in northern British Columbia through the experiences of residents in remote communities, including members of the Cheslatta Carrier Nation.

Tschanz, a Swiss-German immigrant who grew up in the Francois Lake community, returned to the region during the disaster after watching the unfolding devastation from Vancouver. Traveling across Francois Lake into an evacuation area filled with hazardous smoke, he began documenting the experiences of residents and their efforts to respond to the emergency.

What began as a record of the wildfires ultimately developed into a documentary exploring community resilience, Indigenous history, environmental responsibility, and the relationship between local residents and government emergency response systems.

"Initially, I wasn't setting out to make a feature-length documentary. I simply wanted to capture what these people were experiencing and to make sure their stories weren't forgotten," said Tschanz.

"I witnessed ordinary people displaying extraordinary courage, neighbours coming together, and Indigenous and non-Indigenous residents working side by side."

The film took eight years to complete, allowing Tschanz to follow developments beyond the immediate disaster, including the formation of the Chinook Emergency Response Society and the discovery of remains of a former Cheslatta village exposed by the fires.

The Fire In Our Hearts also examines the challenges faced by remote communities during large-scale emergencies. The documentary explores tensions between official disaster response operations and grassroots initiatives, particularly when residents with local knowledge, equipment, and practical experience feel excluded from emergency planning.

Through these experiences, the film raises questions about how communities can be more effectively included in wildfire preparedness and response as increasingly destructive fires place greater demands on emergency resources.

Festival Recognition

Following its festival run, The Fire In Our Hearts has received several awards and nominations.

The documentary won Best Environmental Film at the Sundar Prize Film Festival and the Activists Without Borders Film Festival in London.

It also received Best Documentary Film and Best Cinematography at WorldFest in Houston, Texas, and Best Documentary Film at the Beyond Borders Film Festival in India.

Additional recognition includes the Spirit Award at the Kelowna Film Festival, selection for the First Look program at the Whistler International Film Festival, and a 2026 Leo Award nomination.

The film is currently receiving a limited theatrical release across British Columbia and Alberta.

The Fire In Our Hearts – Vancouver Gala Screening

Sunday, November 29, 2026, at 12:30 p.m.

The Park Theatre

3440 Cambie Street

Vancouver, BC V5Z 2W8

The screening will include a post-film Q&A with Josias Tschanz, members of the creative team, and invited guests.

Tickets are available directly through The Park Theatre. For box office information, call 604-879-3456.

Additional information about the documentary is available at thefireinourhearts.com.

See more BroadwayWorld in Google Make us a preferred source and our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers. Add as a preferred source Not now

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming