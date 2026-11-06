THE CHRISTMAS STORY to Return to Toronto's Church of the Holy Trinity in December

NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

THE CHRISTMAS STORY, Toronto's longstanding annual Nativity pageant, will return to the historic Church of the Holy Trinity from December 5–20, 2026. The family-oriented production, which has been a holiday tradition since 1938, will once again bring together a multicultural community cast to tell the story of the birth of Jesus.

Featuring performers of all ages, including a real baby portraying Jesus, the production combines traditional Christmas carols, elaborate costumes, and atmospheric lighting within the historic downtown Toronto church.

A professional choir will perform traditional carols throughout the pageant, accompanying the retelling of the Nativity story. The production runs just over an hour and is designed to be accessible to audiences of all ages, including young children.

"For generations, families have left The Christmas Story with a renewed sense of joy and our shared humanity," said director Susan Watson. "It's a warm, welcoming hour that invites children and adults to experience the Nativity together—beautifully told, beautifully sung."

Family-Friendly Performances

THE CHRISTMAS STORY will offer weekend matinee performances at 4:30 p.m., providing families with an opportunity to attend earlier in the day. Children will also be invited to sit on carpets at the front of the audience for a closer view of the performance.

The production's community cast reflects Toronto's cultural diversity and the pageant's longstanding tradition of bringing together local performers and audiences.

"Children in the audience sit spellbound on carpets, while adults lift their voices in song. It's touching, and beautiful," said Deirdre Kelly of The Globe and Mail.

The Church of the Holy Trinity is located just west of the Toronto Eaton Centre and is accessible by public transit. The venue is wheelchair accessible, and seating is general admission.

Performance and Reservation Information

THE CHRISTMAS STORY will run December 5–20, 2026, at the Church of the Holy Trinity, located at 19 Trinity Square in Toronto.

Weekend matinee performances will take place at 4:30 p.m., with an additional evening performance scheduled for Friday, December 18, at 7 p.m.

The production operates on a donation basis, with suggested contributions of $25 for adults and $10 for children. No one will be turned away for financial reasons, subject to venue capacity.

Reservations are recommended, particularly for the final weekend, which has historically sold out.

For reservations and additional information, visit The Christmas Story's official website.



Photo Credit: for each shot.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming