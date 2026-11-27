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The Stratford Festival has announced eight new participants that have been added to the Birmingham Conservatory for the upcoming 2027 season. The Conservatory is a paid intensive which serves as an incubator for artists to flourish and grow alongside and within the professional environment of the Festival's repertory company.

Led by director Janine Pearson, the Birmingham Conservatory is focused on the development of craft required to tackle text and language-based plays through material rich in character, storytelling, song, dance, stage combat and challenging themes. Shakespeare is at the centre of the exploration, but not to the exclusion of other culturally rich material. There is also a focus to support the development of the artist's own voice and work: members of the program will have access to the Festival's numerous resources in the areas of mentorship, archives, new play development and rehearsal space.

For this one-year iteration of the program, we are excited to welcome Helen Belay, Devon Michael Brown, Heidi Sy 施 Damayo, Alex Kelly, Derek Kwan, Allison Lynch, Davinder Malhi and Raymond Strachan.

Helen Belay (she/her)

2027: Player Prologue in Hamlet, appears in The Merchant of Venice and The Taming of the Shrew. Second season. Stratford: Josie Pye in Anne of Green Gables, Electra in Ransacking Troy. Elsewhere: A Raccoon Solstice (Theatre Direct/Common Boots); Bootycandy (Buddies in Bad Times/Obsidian); Perfect on Paper, White Taffeta Silk (TIFT); … The Legend of Daddy Hall (Tarragon); Rosencrantz & Guildenstern are Dead (Mirvish/Neptune); The Importance of Being Earnest, Jane Eyre, The Fiancée, Heaven (Citadel); The 39 Steps (County Stage Company); Heaven (NAC); The Wonderful (Caravan Farm Theatre); King Lear, Queen Goneril (Soulpepper); The Blue Hour (SkirtsAFire Festival); … Titus Bouffonius (Theatre Network); Cinderella (Globe); Vidalia (Teatro Live!). Film/TV: A Fistful of Garlic… (Endzone Films); Dark Nature (Almost Forever Prod.); Abracadavers (Mind Engine Ent.). Training: University of Alberta, BFA Acting. Awards: 2022 AMPIA Award for Best Female Performance, Abracadavers. Online: @helubee. Et cetera: Endless thanks to my loved ones, agent, and anyone and everyone who's ever plucked up the courage to tell a story.

Devon Michael Brown

2027: Appears in The Merchant of Venice, Hamlet and The Taming of the Shrew. 10th season. Stratford: Rusty Charlie in Guys and Dolls (2026), Something Rotten!, Annie, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, La Cage aux Folles, Henry Clerval in Frankenstein Revived, Brother Maynard in Spamalot, Chicago, The Wedding Band (Meighen Forum), Billy Elliot, Tommy Djilas in The Music Man, Guys and Dolls (2017), HMS Pinafore, Frankenstein (workshop). Elsewhere (selected): Chris, Mrs. (Winter Garden Theatre); Joseph…Dreamcoat (Theatre Aquarius); National Tour of Laurier (Confederation Centre/Theatre New Brunswick); Shrek the Musical (Rainbow Stage). Film/TV: Max on The Next Step. Training: Bachelor of English Language and Literature from Queen's University. Online: @thedevonbrown. Et cetera: Thank you to all the coaches that helped me to prepare for my Conservatory audition. Love always to Heather, who spent hours upon hours listening to my monologues. To all those reading this, do something that scares you.

Heidi Sy 施 Damayo

2027: Ophelia in Hamlet, appears in The Merchant of Venice and The Taming of the Shrew. Second season. Stratford: Millicent Tan in The Tao of the World, The Hobbit, A Midsummer Night's Dream. Elsewhere: Stella in A Streetcar Named Desire (The Citadel/Theatre Calgary); Hermia in A Midsummer Night's Dream (Bard on the Beach); Amy in Little Women (Theatre Calgary); Mustard (The Arts Club/Belfry); The Brothers Paranormal, Peril in the Alps, Murder on the Links (Vertigo); Please Return to Empire Video (Lunchbox); New Canadian Kid (Green Thumb). Film/TV: Grandma Lee's Dress (CBC Gem). Video games: Melody in 1000xResist (Sunset Visitor), motion capture for K/DA at the 2020 League of Legends opening ceremony. Training: UBC BFA Acting, FDC Actor Combatant. Other Education: UBC Sauder Master of Management. Awards: Three-time Betty Mitchell Award nominee (Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Drama, Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble x2); Wesbrook Scholar, HSBC Undergraduate Award recipient and Stephen Woodhouse Memorial Prize. Online: @heidi.damayo. Et cetera: For my Mama. Mahal kita po, habambuhay.

2027: Francisco in Hamlet, appears in The Merchant of Venice and The Taming of the Shrew. Fourth season. Stratford: Joey Biltmore in Guys and Dolls, Something Rotten! (2024, 2026), Annie, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, La Cage aux Folles. Elsewhere: Rocky Balboa in Rocky: The Musical, Prince William in Sleeping Beauty: The Panto, Mikey Thomas in Shear Madness, West Side Story (Drayton Entertainment); Gaston in Beauty and the Beast (Globe Theatre); Jersey Boys, Priscilla Queen of the Desert (Stage West); Mamma Mia!, Crazy For You, A Christmas Carol, West Side Story, Evangeline (Citadel); Usnavi in In the Heights, Judas in Godspell (Theatre Sheridan). Film/TV/Video games: Grand Theft Auto VI (Motion Capture – Main Player Movement, Weapons and Combat), Brave Rebel Army, Dark Side of the 2000s. Training: Sheridan College BMTP; Banff/Citadel Professional Training Program. Online: @aakelly. Et cetera: Endless love to my biggest fans and greatest support system – my pup Blue, my amazing kids Jude, Nash and Violet, and my incredible wife, Shelley.

Derek Kwan

2027: Salerio in The Merchant of Venice, appears in Hamlet and The Taming of the Shrew. Fourth season. Stratford: A Midsummer Night's Dream, The Hobbit, The Tao of the World, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Annie, Salesman in China, Romeo and Juliet. Elsewhere: Raccoon Solstice (Theatre Direct); Zhang Lin in Chimerica (Duceppe); Jay in Frog Song (Here For Now/Stratford Symphony); Chinatown (City Opera Vancouver); Old Man and the River (WeeFestival); The Cave (Luminato); Antonio in The Tempest (Citadel); Narrator/Mysterious Man in Into the Woods, Louis in Pal Joey, Beadle in Sweeney Todd (TIFT); Mr. Beaver in The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (Theatre New Brunswick); Mr. Shi and His Lover (Tarragon/NAC); Boy in Blood Weddings (Modern Times/Aluna Theatre). Awards: 2026 Maureen Forrester Award (Guthries); Toronto Theatre Critics' Award – Best Supporting Actor in a Musical. Online: derekkwan.net, @kwanzoku.

Allison Lynch

2027: Widow in The Taming of the Shrew, appears in The Merchant of Venice and Hamlet. Third season. Stratford: Gwendolen Fairfax in The Importance of Being Earnest; Juno, assistant to the composer, understudy Ariel in The Tempest; composer, Diane in Forgiveness; understudy Anne in Anne of Green Gables; Saturday, Sunday, Monday. Elsewhere: Juliet, Helena, Portia, Octavius, Horatia (The Shakespeare Company); Girl in Once (Chemainus); Johanna in Sweeney Todd, Jekyll & Hyde, Heat of the Night (Vertigo Theatre); Rose in The Secret Garden, One Man Two Guvnors, Dear Johnny Deere, Steel Magnolias, A Christmas Carol (16 seasons, Theatre Calgary); Vigilante (NAC/Grand/Catalyst/Persephone); Fiddler on the Loose (Drayton); Ring of Fire (Rainbow Stage); Forgiveness (Arts Club/TC); The Penelopiad, Ash Rizin' (ATP). Soloist with the Malaysian, Calgary, Victoria and Winnipeg Symphonies. 30+ productions as composer/sound designer across Canada. Awards: Five Betty Mitchell Awards, Avenue Magazine Top 40 Under 40, Richard March Award. Online: allisonlynchmusic.com. Et cetera: Multi-instrumentalist and motorcyclist. Love to Joe.

Davinder Malhi

2027: Rosencrantz in Hamlet, Lucentio in The Taming of the Shrew and appears in The Merchant of Venice. Third season. Stratford: A Midsummer Night's Dream, The Tao of the World, The Hobbit, Casey and Diana. Elsewhere: Life of Pi (Citadel/RMTC); Wicked Nix (Young People's Theatre); Fifteen Dogs (Segal Centre); No Big Deal (Roseneath Theatre); rihannaboi95 (Young People's Theatre); Concord Floral (Canadian Stage). Training: York University's Acting Conservatory. Online: @davinder.pdf. Et cetera: I'm so grateful for my family and friends and the wonderful team at 10 Talent. All of this is a dream come true.

Raymond Strachan

2027: Prince of Morocco in The Merchant of Venice, Reynaldo in Hamlet and Hortensio in The Taming of the Shrew. Second season. Stratford: Bernard in Death of a Salesman, The Hobbit. Elsewhere: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in The Mountaintop (RMTC, Citadel); Caliban in The Tempest (Citadel); Macduff in Macbeth (SIR); Othello in Othello (Beau/Echo/Raven); Mr. Hawkins in The Prom (Dry Cold – Canadian premiere); Calpurnia (RMTC/NAC); The Whipping Man (Winnipeg Jewish Theatre); The Brothers Paranormal (Vertigo Theatre). Directing: King James (RMTC); Velveteen Rabbit, Billie and the Moon (MTYP); Hedda Gabler (Echo Theatre). Film/TV: Macbeth in Macbeth (SIR); Recurring – The Porter (CBC/BET); American Hostage (Crave/MGM+); Violent Night (Universal Pictures). Training: Black Hole Theatre Company; Citadel/Banff Centre. Awards: Winnipeg Theatre Award and Betty Mitchell Award winner; Sterling, Calgary Theatre Critics', and ACTRA award nominee. Online: @raystrachanacts. Et cetera: Special shoutout to Chris Johnson. Much love to Mom, Dad, and Gerls. Big Hugs Zaydie!

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The race is on for the Toronto Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Favorite Local Theatre Choreography Of A Play Or Musical Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional) 1 Brampton Music Theatre 12% 2 Anne Shirley Theatre Company 12% 3 BurlOak Theatre Group 11% 4 Wavestage Theatre Company 9% 5 The Community Players of New Hamburg 9% Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional) 1 Nicole Toogood - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT TCDSB Staff Arts 16% 2 Penelope Artemis - MEAN GIRLS BurlOak Theatre Group 12% 3 Stephanie Gemmell - SISTER ACT Brampton Music Theatre 11% 4 Sydney Kustra - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Blue Light Theatre Ensemble 10% 5 Darren Burkett - INTO THE WOODS The Community Players of New Hamburg 10% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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