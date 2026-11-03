Stratford Festival Reaches $45 Million Goal in Inspiring Excellence Campaign

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Stratford Festival has announced the successful completion of the Inspiring Excellence Campaign. This transformative three-year fundraising initiative has raised $45 million in support of the organization’s artistic future.

The campaign concludes at a pivotal moment in the Festival’s history, celebrating the extraordinary legacy of Artistic Director Antoni Cimolino in his final season of leadership while helping to shape the Festival’s next chapter.

"This campaign was very dear to my heart. I wanted to ensure that at this important time of rebuilding and artistic change, that our artists had the resources to do their best work. The outstanding results reflect the remarkable belief our supporters have in the power of theatre and in the Stratford Festival," says Cimolino. "Their generosity will ensure that artists continue to grow, audiences continue to be inspired and new work continues to flourish for decades to come."

Of the $45 million raised, approximately half will provide operational support, directly funding the work on our stages. The remaining funds will be endowed, with the majority directed to the Antoni Cimolino Endowment Fund, supporting initiatives that have been central to Cimolino's vision of artistic excellence:

The Cimolino Artistic Growth Award providing an annual opportunity for a Stratford Festival artist to pursue growth in a new area of artistic practice. The inaugural award recipient, Emilio Vieira, will undertake an Artistic Leadership Residency at Albert Theatre Projects.

The Stratford Festival's world-class coaching program, offering year-round professional development and mentorship opportunities.

The Lab, the Festival's centre for research and development, fostering new work, artistic experimentation and collaboration among creators from across Canada and beyond.

"The completion of the Inspiring Excellence Campaign is more than a fundraising milestone," says Executive Director Anita Gaffney. "It is a powerful investment in artistic talent and creative possibility. Through these gifts, our donors are helping ensure that the Stratford Festival remains a place where artists can take risks, develop their craft and create work that resonates beyond our stages."

The campaign was led by Cimolino, Gaffney and the Festival’s board, including Advancement Chair John M. Cassaday, former Board Chair Robert Gorlin, his successor David L. Adams and current Board Chair, Lawrence N. Stevenson.

"This campaign is remarkable not only for what it achieved, but for what it supports," says Stevenson. "As the largest fundraising initiative in Stratford Festival history dedicated to artistic excellence and development, it invests directly in artists, mentorship, training and the creation of new work. It is a lasting commitment to the people and ideas that make great theatre possible.”

The Stratford Festival extends its deepest gratitude to those whose generosity made the campaign possible, with special recognition of the following:

Leadership Donors

$5 Million+

Daniel Bernstein & Claire Foerster

Jane & Raphael Bernstein

Sandra & Jim Pitblado

The Weston family

$1 Million+

Mona Alonzo Trust

Tony & Anne Arrell

Marilyn & Charles Baillie

Laura Dinner & Richard Rooney

Ophelia Lazaridis

The Northpine Foundation, Cathy & John Phillips

Andy & Helen Spriet

Catherine Wilkes, in memory of David

“I inherit a Festival strengthened by the vision and generosity of this remarkable community” says incoming Artistic Director Jonathan Church. “This investment in artists and creative development provides an extraordinary foundation for the years ahead, ensuring that Stratford remains a place where ambitious storytelling can thrive.”

The success of the Inspiring Excellence Campaign reflects the commitment of over 1,000 donors, patrons and community members who believe in the Stratford Festival's mission and the enduring impact of live theatre. Their support will help cultivate artistic talent, advance creative development and sustain the Festival’s pursuit of excellence for years to come.

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