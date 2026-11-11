Spotlight: GREASE Is the Word! Live at The Rose

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GREASE is the Word at The Rose, November 12–15, 2026! Brampton Music Theatre brings the iconic musical to The Rose Mainstage, so get your tickets now at BUY TICKETS.

Get ready to rock 'n' roll! Brampton Music Theatre is bringing GREASE to The Rose Mainstage at 1 Theatre Lane in Brampton, Ontario, for four days and six performances. Expect high-energy dance numbers, teenage romance and all the songs you know and love.

Join Danny, Sandy, the Pink Ladies and the T-Birds for a trip back to Rydell High, featuring hits like "Summer Nights," "Greased Lightnin'" and "You're the One That I Want."

Performance dates:

Thursday, November 12 – 7:30 PM

Friday, November 13 – 7:30 PM

Saturday, November 14 – 1:00 PM and 7:30 PM

Sunday, November 15 – 1:00 PM and 7:30 PM

Ready to join the fun? Get your tickets to GREASE at The Rose today.

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