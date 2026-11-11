My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Spotlight: GREASE Is the Word! Live at The Rose
Danny, Sandy & the Pink Ladies Are Coming to Brampton!
GREASE is the Word at The Rose, November 12–15, 2026! Brampton Music Theatre brings the iconic musical to The Rose Mainstage, so get your tickets now at BUY TICKETS.
Get ready to rock 'n' roll! Brampton Music Theatre is bringing GREASE to The Rose Mainstage at 1 Theatre Lane in Brampton, Ontario, for four days and six performances. Expect high-energy dance numbers, teenage romance and all the songs you know and love.
Join Danny, Sandy, the Pink Ladies and the T-Birds for a trip back to Rydell High, featuring hits like "Summer Nights," "Greased Lightnin'" and "You're the One That I Want."
Performance dates:
Thursday, November 12 – 7:30 PM
Friday, November 13 – 7:30 PM
Saturday, November 14 – 1:00 PM and 7:30 PM
Sunday, November 15 – 1:00 PM and 7:30 PM
Ready to join the fun? Get your tickets to GREASE at The Rose today.
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