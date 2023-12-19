Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards

Soheil Parsa Directs Canadian Premiere Of Award-Winning ON THE OTHER SIDE OF THE SEA; On Stage February 7

The production, starring Bea Pizano and Carlos Gonzalez-Vio, is the winner of the prestigious Casa de las Américas Prize for drama.

By: Dec. 19, 2023

Soheil Parsa Directs Canadian Premiere Of Award-Winning ON THE OTHER SIDE OF THE SEA; On Stage February 7

Aluna Theatre will present the Canadian Premiere of On the Other Side of the Sea from award-winning Salvadoran playwright Jorgelina Cerritos.  Directed by frequent Aluna collaborator Soheil Parsa, with scenography by Trevor Schwellnus, and featuring Beatriz Pizano and Carlos Gonzalez-Vio, this new production will be on stage at The Theatre Centre February 7th – 25th, 2024. (Media nights: February 10th & 13th)
 
Winner of the prestigious 2010 Casa de las Américas Prize for drama based in Havana, Cuba, in On the Other Side of the Sea, Cerritos examines identity, not as a cultural construct, but rather as an existential angst. In the play – both humorous and lyrical - two strangers meet on an abandoned beach, not knowing that their futures depend on this encounter.  A testament to the power of human connection, this powerful, minimalist drama celebrates courage, conviction, and life itself.
 
“The themes, poetic beauty, and unique theatrical style attracted me to want to explore this play,” says director Parsa. “In this extraordinary work, Cerritos explores the concept of human loneliness and the lost or forgotten identity. The play is also about hope. The characters constantly oscillate between dream and reality and yearn for rebirth and renewal”. 
 
The production represents the first time Aluna will produce a work by a Latin American artist not residing in Canada: “For over twenty years Aluna has been producing new works from the TransAmerican diasporic artists who live here.  We are thrilled to be producing a play from El Salvador.  Although On the Other Side of the Sea was written over ten years ago, the disconnection, fragmentation and the characters' urge for authenticity continues to resonate deeply today.  What I love most about the play is the message of hope, and of daring to throw yourself into the ocean to find new beginnings,” says Aluna Theatre's Artistic Director Beatriz Pizano.
 
The Other Side of the Sea has previously been produced in El Salvador, Guatemala, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Costa Rica, and Brazil. In 2020, the play had its English language premiere at the Cherry Arts in Ithaca, New York.
 
The Casa de las Américas Prize for literature was established in 1959, recognizing the top talent in the Americas in the areas of theatre, poetry, short stories, novels, and essays. Jorgelina Cerritos is the first woman playwright from El Salvador to win this prestigious recognition for a theatrical work. 
 
Joining Parsa, Schwellnus, Pizano and Gonzalez-Vio on the creative team are sound designer Thomas Ryder Payne and costume designer Niloufar Ziaee.
 
On the Other Side of the Sea is on stage at The Theatre Centre, 1115 Queen St. West, from February 7th – 25th (Media nights: February 10th & 13th ) with performances Tuesday – Saturday at 7:30pm and 2:30pm matinees on Sundays. Tickets are available from PWYCA $20, $30, & $60. 

