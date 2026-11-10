Shaw Festival's A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Make Toronto Debut at Harbourfront Centre

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Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol will take the stage at Harbourfront Centre's Fleck Theatre from November 12 to December 23, 2026.

Adapted for the stage and directed by Shaw Festival Artistic Director Tim Carroll, the production will feature new staging designed for the Fleck Theatre, including an advent calendar-inspired scenic design featuring Toronto imagery and imaginative new puppetry. These additions bring a distinctly Toronto touch to the beloved holiday classic while preserving the theatrical magic that has made it a seasonal favourite.

Audiences can expect the familiar charm of Dickens's timeless tale, brought to life through inventive puppetry, towering ghosts, traditional Christmas carols and spirited sing-alongs.

“We're proud to welcome another outstanding production to Toronto's waterfront,” said Tenio Evangelista, Chair of Harbourfront Centre's Board of Directors. “Following our presentation of Sleuth, A Christmas Carol offers audiences another opportunity to experience the calibre of theatre the Shaw Festival is known for, right here in the heart of our city.”

“Our new Toronto audience is at the heart of the adaptations we've made to A Christmas Carol for the Fleck Theatre stage,” said Tim Carroll, Artistic Director for the Shaw Festival, and Director and Adaptor of A Christmas Carol. “It would be wonderful if coming to see Scrooge and his ghosts becomes a cherished, annual holiday tradition for Torontonians, just as it has for so many families who return year after year to enjoy Shaw's A Christmas Carol in Niagara-on-the-Lake.”

Wealthy miser Ebenezer Scrooge (Sanjay Talwar) is visited on Christmas Eve by the troubled ghost of his late business partner, who warns him to change his selfish ways or suffer a similar fate. Throughout the night, Scrooge encounters the ghosts of Christmas Past (Madelyn Kriese), Present (Qasim Khan) and Future, each revealing visions of what was, what is and what may yet come to pass. When Christmas morning dawns, Scrooge will have the opportunity to create a different future. Will he take it?

The cast of A Christmas Carol also includes Janelle Cooper, Allison Edwards-Crewe, Hailey Gillis, Gryphyn Karimloo, Taran Kim, Lawrence Libor, Emily Lukasik, Graeme Somerville and Kiana Woo.

A Christmas Carol features set and costumes designed by Christine Lohre, lighting designed by Kevin Lamotte, music direction by Rachel O'Brien, movement and puppetry by Alexis Milligan and original music by Paul Sportelli. The production's stage management team includes Tanya Greve, Georgia Holland, Lisa Russell and Leigh McClymont.

On stage at the Fleck Theatre at Harbourfront Centre from November 12 to December 23, A Christmas Carol is recommended for audience members aged 4 and older. Running time is approximately one hour and forty-five minutes, including one 20-minute intermission.

Single tickets begin at $50. Cast: Janelle Cooper Mrs. Dilber Allison Edwards-Crewe Emily Hailey Gillis Mrs. Cratchit Gryphyn Karimloo Bob Cratchit Qasim Khan Christmas Present Taran Kim Standby Madelyn Kriese Christmas Past Lawrence Libor Fred Emily Lukasik Belle Graeme Somerville Mr. Hubble Sanjay Talwar Ebenezer Scrooge Kiana Woo Standby Creative & Production: Tim Carroll Director and Adaptor Christine Lohre Set and Costume Designer Kevin Lamotte Lighting Designer Paul Sportelli Original Music Rachel O'Brien Music Director Alexis Milligan Movement and Puppetry Tanya Greve Stage Manager Georgia Holland Assistant Stage Manager Lisa Russell Production Stage Manager Leigh McClymont Associate Production Stage Manager.

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