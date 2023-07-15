Sandy Daley's One Woman WHOSE VAGINA IS IT, REALLY? to Play Hamilton Fringe Festival

"Whose Vagina Is It, Really?", a satirical comedy" will be staged at the THE ZOETIC, 526 Concession St, in Hamilton. The play, based on Daley's best-selling book published in 2010, is about a single woman's struggle to find her Mr. Right, while truly discovering herself.

This will be Daley's first one-woman show and she's delighted, yet apprehensive at the same time. " Whose Vagina Is It, Really?', the play version, was always supposed to be a one-woman show," she lamented. "I tried something different last time, but now I'm taking it back to the origin. Daley plays all 5 characters in the play, while referencing the hit book from 2010."

With a sense of humour and surprises, this play promises to be a laugh-riot, with the motive of spreading a social message. It focuses on telling the tales of women through the lens of socioeconomic, religious, and political factors. The characters are from diverse origins and cultures to demonstrate how globally women share the same stories. The play also encourages women to empower and support one another. Daley says, "This story is so important and timely, as it highlights the struggles women go through daily. With the repeal of Roe vs. Wade in 2022, this play is so timely and needs to be seen. This play is going to hit the nail on the head. I have a very small but special team to support the journey," Daley highlights. "The show is directed by the amazing Jahte Le and my technical advisor/arranger is Dre Rivas. These two are exceptional creatives and it's an honour working with them."

The show will have seven performances throughout the run in Hamilton, with plans to bring it to other cities in the near future. Tickets for the show can be purchased from this link: Click Here