Ron Placone Hits the Road with POUTINE, NOT PIPELINES Tour

Ron Placone is back on the road for his "Poutine Not Pipelines" Tour covering parts of Canada and the Northeast US.

A Global pandemic, a deteriorating political scene, a more divided population than ever before...Ron Placone shares how marriage, cats, food and music help him navigate through the capitalist dystopia of the contemporary US. Politics, punk rock, pizza, pets and probably some alliteration, it's all on the table.

Ron Placone is a comedian. He has been seen on CrossTalk, The Discovery Channel, The Jimmy Dore Show, RT International, TMZ, FreeSpeechTV, Redacted Tonight and more. His debut album, "Agnostic Holiday" is in rotation on SiriusXM. He writes the comic, "Lucy & Ron". He hosts the podcast, "Get Your News On With Ron".

He's also getting ready to make his first movie, "Left At Wall", and is hoping to develop a few mini-pilots as well.

Learn more at https://www.ronplacone.com/.