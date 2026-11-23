A sumptuous magical delight can't even begin to sum up the sublime production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's CINDERELLA now onstage for the holiday season at the Shaw Festival in Niagara on the Lake. In a time when Broadway is experiencing drastic slashes in budgets while ticket prices are soaring for minimalistic productions, the Shaw Festival has poured a plethora of artistic riches and talent into this beloved classic.

Originally written for the home television audiences of 1957 starring a young Julie Andrews, CINDERELLA has captivated audiences with it's charming score and beloved characters . Multiple TV iterations have since been seen, but the show had not been presented on the Broadway stage until 2013. That version, with an updated script by author Douglas Carter Beane, is the one now on stage at The Shaw Festival.

Beane gives our leads some updated names, Cinderella is Ella, the Prince is Topher, and The Fairy Godmother is Marie. A new character Jean Michel is the secret love of one of the stepsisters and he fights for social justice and equality. But the heart of the piece remains and some modern twists don't get in the way too much ( but also may not add much either). And for those who have concerns as I did about the fate of the glass slipper, fear not.. it will be explained.

Superb casting makes for a very musically satisfying affair. Kelsey Verzotti is instantly charming and spunky as Ella, singing like a lark, enchanting and instantly likeable to everyone she encounters. Who wouldn't fall in love with her. Her Cinderella is based on goodness, with no evil bone in her body and as she aims to help every creature she can. The result is not a saccharine sweet goodie two shoes and Verzotti's petite frame and affable portrayal makes her the title character you love to root for. Her poignant "In My Own Little Corner" had her charming the woodland creatures in her kitchen

Taurian Teelucksingh is every bit the tall, dark and handsome prince of every maiden's dream. He sings with a gorgeous tenor voice that fits the Rodgers and Hammerstein sound like a glove. Teelucksingh finds just the right tone of slightly goofy head over heels in love prince that became endearing. When he and Verzotti sing "Do I Love You Because You're Beautiful" their voices perfectly blended , capturing the mood set forth by Oscar Hammerstein's poetic lyrics.

Taurian Teelucksingh (center)

Festival favorite Patty Jamieson is Marie, the beggar woman whose transformation into the gorgeous fairy godmother is awesome to behold. Jamieson always lands a good joke, but when she dons her blue wig, high heels and a gown slit up to her waist, this godmother is in command. Her lovely singing voice shines in a new addition to the score, "There's Music In You." When she sends Ella off to the ball, the scenic transformation was simply glorious, as a shimmering carriage and a team of crystalline horses whirred about the stage as Ella hopped on in her new iridescent gown all guided by Marie.

Elodie Gillett was appropriately cantankerous as the evil stepmother "Madame," who channeled Cruella Deville and drank too much wine. Stepsister Charlotte was played to great comic effect by Gabriella Sundar Singh, who got to showcase the lack of charm and beauty that befalls the unlucky gal in the "Stepsister's Lament." Mirabella Sundar Singh is the pretty stepsister Gabrielle forced upon the prince by Madame, but pines for Jean Michel, played by a very funny melodramatic Savion Roach.