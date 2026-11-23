"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Review: RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA at Shaw Festival
A Sumptuous Magical Delight
A sumptuous magical delight can't even begin to sum up the sublime production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's CINDERELLA now onstage for the holiday season at the Shaw Festival in Niagara on the Lake. In a time when Broadway is experiencing drastic slashes in budgets while ticket prices are soaring for minimalistic productions, the Shaw Festival has poured a plethora of artistic riches and talent into this beloved classic.
Originally written for the home television audiences of 1957 starring a young Julie Andrews, CINDERELLA has captivated audiences with it's charming score and beloved characters . Multiple TV iterations have since been seen, but the show had not been presented on the Broadway stage until 2013. That version, with an updated script by author Douglas Carter Beane, is the one now on stage at The Shaw Festival.
Beane gives our leads some updated names, Cinderella is Ella, the Prince is Topher, and The Fairy Godmother is Marie. A new character Jean Michel is the secret love of one of the stepsisters and he fights for social justice and equality. But the heart of the piece remains and some modern twists don't get in the way too much ( but also may not add much either). And for those who have concerns as I did about the fate of the glass slipper, fear not.. it will be explained.
Superb casting makes for a very musically satisfying affair. Kelsey Verzotti is instantly charming and spunky as Ella, singing like a lark, enchanting and instantly likeable to everyone she encounters. Who wouldn't fall in love with her. Her Cinderella is based on goodness, with no evil bone in her body and as she aims to help every creature she can. The result is not a saccharine sweet goodie two shoes and Verzotti's petite frame and affable portrayal makes her the title character you love to root for. Her poignant "In My Own Little Corner" had her charming the woodland creatures in her kitchen
Taurian Teelucksingh is every bit the tall, dark and handsome prince of every maiden's dream. He sings with a gorgeous tenor voice that fits the Rodgers and Hammerstein sound like a glove. Teelucksingh finds just the right tone of slightly goofy head over heels in love prince that became endearing. When he and Verzotti sing "Do I Love You Because You're Beautiful" their voices perfectly blended , capturing the mood set forth by Oscar Hammerstein's poetic lyrics.
Festival favorite Patty Jamieson is Marie, the beggar woman whose transformation into the gorgeous fairy godmother is awesome to behold. Jamieson always lands a good joke, but when she dons her blue wig, high heels and a gown slit up to her waist, this godmother is in command. Her lovely singing voice shines in a new addition to the score, "There's Music In You." When she sends Ella off to the ball, the scenic transformation was simply glorious, as a shimmering carriage and a team of crystalline horses whirred about the stage as Ella hopped on in her new iridescent gown all guided by Marie.
Elodie Gillett was appropriately cantankerous as the evil stepmother "Madame," who channeled Cruella Deville and drank too much wine. Stepsister Charlotte was played to great comic effect by Gabriella Sundar Singh, who got to showcase the lack of charm and beauty that befalls the unlucky gal in the "Stepsister's Lament." Mirabella Sundar Singh is the pretty stepsister Gabrielle forced upon the prince by Madame, but pines for Jean Michel, played by a very funny melodramatic Savion Roach.
Madame and the 3 daughters all get to swing a bit in some tight harmonies in a mashup of "When you're Driving Through the Moonlight" and "A Lovely Night" that sounded very Rodgers and Hart in style. Another interpolation from the Rodgers and Hammerstein catalog includes the evocative love duet for Topher and Ella " Loneliness of Evening" that was cut from SOUTH PACIFIC, but fit seamlessly.
Jay Turvey as Lord Pinkleton led the cast in the fabulous production number "The Prince is Giving A Ball" and he has never sounded better. Turvey has a been a mainstay at the Festival and his clarion singing rang out with bravado.
Stage Director and Choreographer Kimberly Rampersad has achieved sensational work from her cast. The tone of the piece never seems kitschy, as there always is a possibility to "Disney-fy" this type of show. The charm is palpable, there are clever pieces of puppetry that beguile and the magic effects dazzle in all the just the right places. Rampersad's dances are courtly when needed with a modern edge, finding subtle nods to Agnes deMille in the love duet for the prince and Ella. The dancing ensemble are energetic and easily execute the moves, whether they be in the forefront or subtly in the background.
The highly detailed costumes and sets are by Cory Sincennes. It's easy to see the overall color palette is from one designer, as the luxurious fabrics of the costumes and set details are mirrored in the regalness of the castle. The military uniforms for the prince and his court have grand adornments and grandiose hats. The ladies ball gowns are deeply hued and detailed, capped by stately wigs and jeweled headpieces Cinderella's wedding gown is a triumph in it's sheer volume. The detailed interior of Cinderella's house was equally as captivating. The stage is flanked by massive trees and all is effectively lit by Jareth Li.
Paul Sportelli led the orchestra that added a lush sound to the production, beautifully complementing the overall production
CINDERELLA runs through December 23,2026 at The Festival Theatre of the Shaw Festival in Niagara on the Lake Ontario. Contact shawfest.com for more information
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