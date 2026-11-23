"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Review: PARFUMERIE at Young Centre For The Performing Arts
Soulpepper Theatre proudly brings this holiday classic back for the fifth time since 2009
Soulpepper Theatre brings back a uniquely Toronto holiday tradition. While the bustling crowds take to the Distillery's Winter Village, Soulpepper welcomes the return of Parfumerie - adapted by Adam Pettle and Brenda Robins, and directed by Morris Panych - for the fifth time since 2009 to the main stage at the Young Centre for the Performing Arts.
Miklós László's Hungarian play Illatszertar (translated to Parfumerie) inspired the much beloved romantic comedies You Have Mail and The Shop Around the Corner. The holidays bring busy retail nights to Hammerschmidt and Company, a luxury perfumery in Budapest where the staff are working around the clock to keep pace with the demands of customers and their boss Michael Hammerschmidt (Oliver Dennis). In the midst of shopping chaos, an anonymous romance is in bloom - one that grows in secretive letters confessing long-kept secrets. But what happens when the veil of anonymity is lifted?
Fans of Soulpepper have likely seen Parfumerie before as Brenda Robins, who takes on the role of Miss Lillian Molnar in the current production, along with Adam Pettle was granted permission to adapt the play by Miklós László's estate over 15 years ago. Since that first staging in 2009, the love for Parfumerie has grown as Soulpepper has grown. Oliver Dennis, who has been part of the Parfumerie cast in most of the past productions, celebrates his 100th production with Soulpepper this year.
And as this production continues to grow, Soulpepper introduces a new leading pair with Akosua Amo-Adem as Miss Rosanna Balaz and Peter Fernandes as Mr. George Asztalos. Casting them together was a genius decision as their onstage chemistry is remarkable - fueled by the animosity of coworking rivals that could only bely a budding attraction underneath combined with impeccable comedic timing that left the audience in stitches. Jordan Pettle as Mr. Louis Sipos, the coworker who Asztalos confides in, adds to the mirth of the cast with his warmth and concern for his dear friend while Noah Beemer as Arpad adds hilarious physical comedy and foolishness to the blend. Dennis does it again, as he has always done in his performances with Soulpepper, bringing a communally felt frustration and humanity to his role as Mr. Hammerschmidt.
The set of Hammerschmidt and Company designed by Ken MacDonald is resplendent and luxurious, exactly what comes to mind when envisioning a vintage cosmetics shop - pink and lush. Dana Osborne's costumes and Mikael Kangas' lighting add the perfect accompaniment to the vintage atmosphere and holiday warmth.
Parfumerie is the perfect holiday production for those who are looking for whimsy, romance, and comedy, without being inundated by Santa Clause and elves. Come to explore the Distillery Winter Village and catch a performance of Parfumerie for the perfect holiday date.
Photo Credit: Elana Emer
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