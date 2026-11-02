Review: Here For Now Theatre's AS ABOVE is a Moving Exploration of Human Connection

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BroadwayWorld had the opportunity to attend Opening Night of AS ABOVE at Here for Now Theatre in Stratford, Ontario. This intimate micro-theatre celebrates new works highlighting strong performances and prioritizing storytelling. This reviewer has had the opportunity to take in a few productions mounted by this Company over the years and the quality of work is consistently superb. Friday night was no different.

Written by Christine Quintana and directed by Marie Farsi, AS ABOVE uses the interconnecting systems of tree roots and fungus as an apt metaphor for the equally mystical connections and ‘invisible threads’ that exist among humans.

Kim Horsman stars as Jo, a botanical researcher who has been rebuilding herself for the past 8 years after getting sober. As we get to know her, we come to learn how much she has lost in her personal and professional life, and how much shame she carries because of her history of addiction. Early on, we are introduced to a potential suitor, Rick (Kevin Bundy) who she met online. Rick is also sober and with more years of sobriety under his belt, he brings a sense of wisdom and understanding that is calming for Jo. He also brings his own struggles though. He has clinical depression and although it is often well managed, he ‘goes away sometimes.’ The non-judgmental way in which these two characters truly see one another, along with the endearingly awkward but truthful exchanges they share, has you rooting for their romance early on.

As Jo and Rick get to know one another, they discover links and commonalities that go beyond their shared sobriety. As Jo begins to open up, we learn of her estranged daughter Ada and as the play progresses, Jo begins to become more concerned about Ada’s whereabouts and wellbeing.

Horsman is enthralling as she captures Jo's strength, spunk, hope, cynicism and vulnerability. Bundy is equally as compelling as the less self-assured, but incredibly self-aware and slightly more anchored Rick.

The third and final performer in this play is Melissa Oei who portrays every other character who is intertwined in Jo’s story. This includes minor and major players in Jo’s life. These characters vary in age and gender and the only real costume change we get from Oei is a jacket. She is so committed and truthful in her performances that this is all we need to suspend our disbelief though. She is able to drop into each character so effectively that she immediately elicits the appropriate reactions from the audience depending on who she is, even if she was someone else moments before.

Throughout the play, we are aware that Jo is dealing with some physical ailments that bring her to the doctor on a few occasions. Feeling dismissed, she is unsettled about what is going on with her and questioning if it might be more psychosomatic than anything else. Later, she begins to wonder if the health episodes she is having are related to something that can’t be explained by science at all. This is particularly fascinating given that Jo is established early on as a scientist who bases everything she knows on explainable truths, and balks at the suggestion of embracing more holistic or spiritual practices.

The natural world is a beautiful juxtoposition of science and mystery. As such, it's omnipresence as this story unfolds is incredibly effective.

The intimate space of Here For Now Theatre is used effectively for this play. The set, designed by Patricia Reilly consists of 2 crates, a bench covered in roots and twine, and three windows with plants sprawled up against it from all directions. The maneuvering of crates, and the well utilized the Lighting Design by Louise Guinand and Sound Design by Adam Campbell are all that is needed to seamlessly transition from scene to scene.

The captivating storytelling by the Playwright, Director, and Company allow the audience to reflect on how the connections we know about and those we don't impact us every day. For Jo and for the audience, sometimes deep discoveries lead to more questions than answers, but by simply embracing and being curious of the unknown, we may open our eyes to possibilities as complex and far reaching as a root system under the earth.

AS ABOVE continues at Here For Now Theatre until November 8th.

PHOTO CREDIT: Ann Baggley

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