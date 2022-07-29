Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: ANTHROPIC TRACES at Crow's Theatre

ANTHROPIC TRACES runs through 31 July at Crow's Nest Theatre, 345 Carlaw Avenue,

Jul. 29, 2022  

I wish I'd been stoned during last night's performance of ANTHROPIC TRACES, Rebecca Leonard and Sonia Norris's acrobatics show-cum-environmentalist statement which just opened at Crow's Theatre. With its trippy music, by turns discordant and ambient, and groovy visuals, ANTHROPIC TRACES at times feels like an hour-long homage to the lava lamp.

Set in... nowhere, really, and without a discernable plot or characters, ANTHROPIC TRACES leans heavily on its themes to tie its half-dozen or so acrobatics and dance numbers together. Those themes, as far as I can tell, are: water, I think; environmentalism, I guess; and Indigenous rights, or so I've been told.

Some of the individual numbers in ANTHROPIC TRACES are impressive: feats of acrobatics and dance in conversation with experimental musical arrangements and technically sophisticated projections. Some of the sequences are soothing, almost too much so, and some are imbued with physical comedy and wit. In one pas-de-deux, at the end of the first act, two performers build, then tear down, and then rebuild a tower out of golden blocks. It's an exciting sequence, rich in conflict and personality, but it is unique among a series of otherwise slow-moving, aquarium-backgroundesque numbers.

ANTHROPIC TRACES is at its weakest when it tries to be at its boldest. During one number, in the first act, an acrobat twirls in the air while a voice through a speaker coos, "When was the last time you thanked water?". In those moments, maybe most of all, I really wish I'd been stoned. Toronto.





Louis Train

Louis Train is a writer, editor, and researcher from Toronto, Canada.

